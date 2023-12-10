Soludo restates commitment to boosting sports, economy in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEWE

AWKA

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has restated commitment towards boosting sports and the state economy.

Soludo said the Anambra state government was committed to boosting the sports industry and the economy through sports.

The stated this at the Awka Township Stadium where he was a special guest to grace the finale of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association ( AMATAS) football competition

The occasion was the final football match of the 2023 Anambra State Traders Sports Competition between Nkwo Umunze Market and Iron Dealers Market, Atani Road.

The event, organized by the Anambra State Sports Development Commission in collaboration with the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA, took place at the Awka Township Stadium.

At the end of the football competition, Iron Dealers Market Atani emerged victorious, defeating Nkwo Umunze Market by a score of 4-1.

Governor Soludo expressed his delight in the game, calling it “fantastic” and reminiscing about his own days as a player.

The Governor congratulated both teams for their efforts and emphasized the importance of sports in his vision for the state.

“This sports competition is a good initiative which aligns with my vision for a sports economy in the state.

“Sports give money and a healthy body because health is wealth,” he said.

“I’m very happy our traders find time to exercise both the mind and body.”

Governor Soludo highlighted the importance of sports for the overall wellness of the state, stating that majority of ndi Anambra are traders and if they are fit and healthy, it will give rise to a healthy state.

He congratulated all winners in the various sports events, including tennis, table tennis, draught, ncho, and football and commended the eighty-two markets that participated in the competition.

Governor Soludo concluded his address by encouraging everyone to incorporate exercise into their routines. “Those who don’t exercise, please begin to do so,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Patrick-Estate Onyedum applauded Governor Soludo for giving Anambra its first state owned club since 1991, Solution FC.

He hailed the Governor for reviving sports in schools and sports festivals in the state, ensuring that Anambra participates in all national games and festivals.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, President-General ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, House Committee Member of Sports, Hon. Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike, Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, Organizing Committee Members, Solution FC Advisory Committee Members, among others attended the event.