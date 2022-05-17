Soludo Rejoices With Legendary Goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala On His 71st Birthday

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo sends his warm congratulatory greetings to former Nigeria goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala who attained the age of 71 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Governor Soludo commends Emmanuel Okala’s heroic feats as one of Nigeria’s outstanding goalkeepers who manned the goal for the Nigeria National football team between 1972 – 1980.

The Governor recalls Okala’s selfless service and exceptional patriotism to the nation adding that he was in the team that won the All-Africa Games football gold in Lagos in 1973. He was also part of the Green Eagles, now Super Eagles who won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana 1978. The squad also finished as runners-up at the All-Africa Games in Algiers four months later.

The Governor notes Okala’s glorious moments came when he was named Africa’s best goalkeeper by the Africa Sports Journalist Union in 1975. He was equally in the Rangers International FC squad that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977.

Governor Soludo further praises the legendary goalkeeper saying he capped his meritorious service to the nation as a member of the victorious Nigeria National team that won Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 in Lagos.

Governor Soludo notes Okala’s towering achievements and contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria are commendable. His sense of duty, discipline and dedication in serving the country remains legendary.

Governor Soludo therefore joins millions of fans, team mates and his family to wish Emmanuel Okala more years of good health and continued service to the nation.