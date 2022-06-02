Soludo Receives Moslem Community, Calls For Synergy Across Board

Members of the Moslem Community in Anambra State, today; 1st June, 2022, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo

Governor Soludo recieved the delegation at the Government House, Awka.

The leader of the delegation Alhaji Abdulrahim Suberu, said the Muslim community representatives were at Government House to show solidarity as well as to pledge support to his government.

He commended Governor Soludo’s strategic approach to solving security challenges in the state

He said the state has always remained peaceful until the recent upsurge of criminal activities by some misguided elements. He said the Muslim community in the state were glad because the Governor has shown a firm resolve to tackle the issue headlong

Sarkin Hausawa and Treasurer Anambra State Muslim Council, Alhaji Ilyasu Yushau, among others were part of the visit.

Addressing the delegation, Governor Soludo emphasized that Ndi Anambra are accommodating and peace loving people. He reassured that the current of insecurity in the State is being addressed and very soon peace and security will return to the state.

He reiterated that his government welcomes and is also disposed to partnering with well-meaning and development-oriented individuals in the state, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations to move the state forward economically.

The Governor charged members of the Moslem Community to remain law abiding and synergize with him to build a liveable and prosperous homeland where anybody can live and do business.