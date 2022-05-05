SOLUDO REASSURES OF PEACE AND SECURITY IN ANAMBRA STATE

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has assured the people of Anambra State of enhanced security and peace in the state with the support and partnership of Community leaders

He reiterated that his administration is working on reviving and re-organising the State Vigilante and intelligence gathering with the community participation to boost security

He advised the people to refrain from the culture of silence and report criminal elements within their community to security agencies

He emphasised that his administration remains committed to policies and projects that will drive the socio-economic development, creation of job opportunities that will prosper the people of Anambra State

Governor Soludo spoke at the Town Hall meeting with all traditional rulers, Presidents-General and Community Youth Leaders at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center, Awka

He stressed that Onitsha will be resurrected so that shopping in that part of the state will become a pleasurable experience as it was in years past

He called on the people to patronize made in Anambra products especially shoes and clothing, adding that his administration will declare a state of emergency on infrastructure especially on road construction

He said the agenda is huge and the administration is determined to deliver

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim made a presentation of the clean up exercise embarked upon by the government in Onitsha and its environ. The presentation showed “before and after” pictures of the successful exercise

The Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne said the engagement in Onitsha by government will be sustained for a cleaner and healthy environment

On their part, the Commissioners of Homeland Affairs, Mr Chikodi Anara and Rtd AVM Ben Chiobi, SA on Security both emphasised on the need for the people to support and cooperate with the security agencies, adding that government mission is to take back Anambra and restore it to its full glory