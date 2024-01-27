Champion Newspapers Limited
Soludo pays a solidarity visit to former Governor Obiano

Anambra State governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has visited his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was arraigned in court on Wednesday over an allegation of committing fraud to the tune of N4 billion while he was governor.

It was gathered that, as a result of the trial, the former governor had his passport confiscated, and this will stop him from embarking on any overseas trip.

Governor Soludo, who visited Obiano in Abuja on Thursday, said he had a very useful discussion with the former governor. He said that, by God’s grace, the travails of the former governor would be overcome.

Governor Soludo was accompanied by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa.

He said: “Today, and in the company of the APGA National Chairman, Barr Ezeokenwa Sly Jr., I paid a solidarity visit to my respected predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, in Abuja. The two-hour chat was valuable time well spent. By His grace, this one too shall pass!

