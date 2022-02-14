Soludo opens job portal for political appointment seekers

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo has thrown open a portal for people interested in joining his team as political appointees to apply.

The notice which was signed on behalf of the chairman of the transition committe, Dr Oby Ezekwesili by the Executive Director of the committee called on those nursing the interest to apply through www.anambratalent.ng.

The notice of expression of interest read: “A Transition Committee mandated to ensure a seamless transition will among other things; produce an Anambra State Human Resource Databank, which the Governor-Elect will use as a Human Resources tool for recruiting a talented team and volunteers.

“As stated in his Manifesto and repeated during his election campaigns, the Governor-Elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has committed to giving everyone who has requisite competencies, capabilities, and relevant valuable contributions to make toward the good governance of Anambra State an opportunity to do so.

“Therefore, to enable an accessible, open, credible, and competitive process, the Governor-Elect has approved the launch of the online system to collect information on available competencies, experiences, and interests through a platform www.anambratalent.ng.

“This Human Resources tool offers a transparent and level playing field for talent search and team selection processes consistent with the vision of the Governor-Elect.

“We hope to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity who are interested in joining a team of other selfless public servants to build a livable and prosperous state.”

According to the committee, the platform is designed for indigenes of Anambra to volunteer or seek a political appointment, or career in paid public service positions.

The committee reeled out the available positions to include; advisory services, technical assistance, executive positions as commissioners and heads of departments and agencies, membership of commissions and boards of parastatals and agencies; local government administration.

The notice also stated that intetested persons will write and state what problem or problems they can solve for Anambra, how they intend to do so, and what makes them fit and proper for the job.