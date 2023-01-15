Soludo Offers Self As Surety For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, As Apga Flags Off Campaign

Pamela Eboh

Anambra State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Governor Soludo who stated this during the flag-off ceremony for the party’s campaign at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, offered to stand surety for the detained Kanu, if he cannot be released unconditionally to help profer solution to the insecurity situation in the South East Region.

Governor Soludo insisted that as a non-kinetic measure to insecurity in the region, a round table discussion is incomplete without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s presence.

The Governor requested that all major stakeholders in the South East need to meet at a round table to discuss the region’s security and prosperity, appealing to the federal government for assistance.

He added that there needs to be a comprehensive, heart-to-heart approach to discuss the future of the South East.

“No one should be left out. If he cannot be released unconditionally as delivered by the court judgement, I offer to be his surety. I will keep him, provide him with shelter, and whenever you need him, we will provide him to you so that we can finally put an end to insecurity in the South East,” Soludo pleaded

“We make this plea in true conviction because APGA believes in a true and new Nigeria. To have this conversation, we need all stakeholders from the six geopolitical zones present.

“We are an integral part of Nigeria and believe in this country’s greatness,” Soludo said.

“This is the country’s first political party to commit to true federalism and a restructured Nigeria.

“Today, we honor Nnamdi Azikiwe, Mike Okpara, Chief Ojukwu, and all progressives. Anambra is Nigeria’s progressive heartland “Soludo emphasized.

“We are urging Nigerians to vote for APGA in the upcoming elections next month and in March. The APGA is the umbrella organization for all progressives.

“We will continue to provide progressive leadership to ndi Anambra. We invite all true progressives in Nigeria to recognize APGA as their home.

“We cordially invite you to the South East. We are both Republicans and Democrats. In Anambra, we allow anyone to campaign freely. We have a level playing field and give every candidate an equal opportunity “Soludo pointed out.

“We cannot afford to be an intransigent people, which is why we encourage everyone to campaign freely.

“We thank the Federal Government of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and his support to security agencies to combat insecurity in the SouthEast.

“We established the Truth, Justice, and Peace Committee to investigate the root causes of insecurity in the South East, and their reports and findings are nearing completion,” he said.

Governor Soludo challenged APGA to win for the sake of the South East and prayed for continued peace, security, and prosperity, adding that APGA will provide Nigeria with true progressive development.

In his address, APGA National Chairman Ozonkpu Victor Oye stated that the event is unprecedented in the history of Anambra State.

He further noted that Anambra is growing in strength because God is in charge of the party.

According to the National Chairman, “Anambra is unquestionably APGA’s home state. APGA is here to stay and will outlive us all. APGA will easily win across Nigeria because God creates kings.

“God blessed APGA with Governor Soludo to lead us forward. Looking at the massive crowd here today, it’s clear that we’ll win the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly by landslide.

“I thank God for Governor Soludo’s outstanding achievements. In nine months, he built over 250 kilometers of road. What do you believe will happen in three years? Anambra will be Africa’s Dubai.

“The Governor has created jobs in the education and health care sectors. APGA is a party that represents excellence. APGA is the umbrella organization for all progressives in Nigeria.

For the immediate past Governor of Anambra State and National Board of Trustees Chairman of the party, Chief Willie Obiano, APGA is used to winning and this time will not be different.

He encouraged APGA members to collaborate and to speak with one voice and with one goal in mind and declared that the party is supreme!

“We should go to war the old-fashioned way, and victory will be guaranteed!!,” Obiano said.

The APGA Presidential Candidate, Justice Peter Umeadi, stated that he has traversed every nook and cranny of Nigeria since his candidacy and described himself as the most genuine candidate in Nigeria.

He stressed that his manifesto will address true federalism, education, the agricultural revolution, human security, and the Nigerian census.

He thanked all APGA candidates and assured everyone that APGA is present everywhere, all the way across the country, asking everyone to vote for the party in order for it to be the “miracle” of this year’s national election.

The Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Sir Nobert Obi, welcomed all APGA supporters to the campaign kickoff, thanked all Ward Executives from across Nigeria, including Zamfara, Cross River, Ekiti, Imo, Enugu and others, for showing up at such short notice.

In her remarks, wife of the Former National Leader of the Party, Chief Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, stated that APGA is a home, heritage, and the future, urging everyone to vote for APGA candidates in large numbers.

She also stated that Anambra is fortunate to have a visionary Governor who is dedicated to making the state a liveable and prosperous home.

Present at the event were the Anambra Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor,

Senatorial Candidate for Anambra North, Chief Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, APGA Governorship Candidate Abia State, Chief Dr. Greg Ogboro, Members of APGA National Working Committee, Members of APGA State Working Committee, Members of National Executive Committee, APGA Director General, Alhaji Adamu, Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, APGA Governorship Candidate Jigawa State, Alhaji Sayaro Eliman, APGA Candidate Adamawa State, Alhaji Toli, Chief Uche Nwedo, APGA Senatorial Candidate Enugu East, Barr. Mrs Dike Okafor, APGA Senatorial Candidates, APGA Federal House of Assembly Candidates, APGA National House of Assembly Candidates, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Managing Directors of State Agencies among others.