Soludo mourns his Special Adviser on Legislative, Assembly matters,

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has expressed shock over the death of a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Anayo Nnebe.

Nnebe was until his death on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 after a brief illness a Special Adviser on on Legislative /State Assembly Matters to the governor.

Expressing his grief in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Soludo described Nnebe as a distinguished son of Anambra State, a patriotic Nigerian, who served the state with honour, integrity, and excellence.

“He was a visionary leader, a brilliant legislator, and a passionate advocate for the welfare and development of his people and Anambra State.

“He was a man of peace, wisdom, and compassion. The governor has lost a trusted ally, a dependable colleague, and a dear brother in the former Speaker.

His death is also a huge blow to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and to the entire people of Anambra State. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Anambra State, Governor Soludo extends his heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, associates, and constituents.

“May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his soul eternal rest.

Nnebe who is, popularly known as ‘Ichele Awka was born in 1963.

An indigene of Akwa in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, he served as Speaker of Anambra State Assembly in 2012 to 2015.

The former Speaker was further elected member Representing Awka North South Federal constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2015

Nebe grew up in Awka, Anambra State where he also attended basic school. He obtained his West African Senior Certificate (WASC) in 1981 from Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka. Thereafter, he proceeded to University of Nigeria, Nsukka and graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor’s degree in sociology.

While in the Anambra State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015, Hon. Nnebe served as the Speaker of the House. In 2015, he was elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Awka North and South Constituency.

In 2018, the easy going lawmaker announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

According to a family member who spoke on condition of anonymity, family meeting would be held later in the day to discuss further arrangements for his burial.