Soludo made history with conduct of LG election – Information Commissioner 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Hon. Law Mefor, has disclosed that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has made history with the conduct of council election after about 11 years of non conduct of such election in the state.

He made the disclosure shortly after the inauguration of the 21 local government chairmen and their deputies at Government House Awka.

According to him,”History is made today, infact history broken, it is a big promise kept, because when the governor was campaigning, he made a promise that he would conduct local government election once he is elected into office, that was what he kept today.

“I call it integrity, integrity is the foundation of any purposeful leadership, without integrity, there is nothing you can build on it and as the lawyers will say, don’t build something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“Governor Soludo is a man of his words and he just demonstrated it today and I look forward to a very functional local government system and they will now begin to address some basics that have to do with dividends of democracy at that level and the governor will now concentrate on macro development of the state for the grassroot.

“The contemplation of Nigerian constitution is that we should have the 3rd tier of government, and for eleven years, we have not had an elective local government council.

“Former Governor Peter Obi organized and held one when he was about to leave office, he didn’t quite run his administration with elected local government system until he wanted to exit, the same with former Governor Obiano.

“”Governor Soludo promised to hold local government election and he did it, carried it out on Saturday and it was a resounding success, the people of Anambra State spoke and spoke loudly also.