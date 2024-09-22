Soludo Leads APGA faithful, drums support for the party ahead of the local government election

The National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has taken to the street to rally support for the party, ahead of the local government election coming up on the 28th of September, 2024

Governor Soludo excitedly led the APGA-faithfuls in a mega rally campaign at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the capital city of Anambra state.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Governor Soludo stated that the aim of the campaign was to encourage party loyalists to go out and campaign, vote and be voted for during the upcoming Saturday, 28 September, 2024 local government election.

The Governor emphasized the importance of the grassroots elections, stating that it sets the direction for the development of the state.

“It is evident that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA.

“The conduct of the local government election is a promise made and promise kept, even though many did not believe during the campaigns.

“We promised to build the institutional mechanism and legal framework.

“Since 1998, Anambra had the first election and the second in 2014, during the last lap of the then Governor Obi. We are going to organize another election this month.

“We planned to do it in December but the Supreme court judgement prevailed, which is why we brought it forward”; he stated.

The Governor further revealed that about nine political parties are participating in the elections, but only APGA fielded candidates in all the elective positions.

The Governor expressed his love for the party, assuring of continuation and consolidation of progressivism, enumerating the various achievements of his administration under the platform including road infrastructure, building human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad, technology and innovation agenda, among others.

The governor further reaffirmed, “Anambra is 85/90 per cent APGA.

“APGA remains in tact and one united, indivisible, strong political party under the chairmanship of Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa.

“We have a task and mission to bring peace, stability to the country and we are ready to contribute to national discussion.

“We are ready to partner everyone. We are moving to the next stage of local government administration in Anambra State”; the Governor added.

The State Chairman of the party, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye who set the tone of the event stressed that the party is ready to go to the field and canvass for support.

The National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa pointed out that Anambra is performing well in all sectors, which is a good example for others to emulate.

Former National Chairmam of the party, Dr. Victor Oye, emphasized that there is no opposition to APGA, that the party remains indestructible, beckoning on APGA members to remain focused.

Speaking variously, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Dr. Paschal Agbodike, Rt. Hon. Chuma Okoye, Chief Dozie Nwankwo, emphasized that the state of the party is strong, pointing out that they are all seeing the good work of APGA in the state, calling for more support.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim accompanied the Governor to the event which also featured drums, music and dance with the party insignias, as well as hand over of flags to the party flag bearers by the state Chairman.

APGA, which is the current ruling party in Anambra state, has been working hard to retain its hold on Anambra state

The party has been campaigning aggressively, touting its achievements in the areas of security, infrastructure, job creation, among others.

A total of 21 local government areas will be participating in the elections. The race promises to be keenly contested, with several political parties vying for the available positions.

APGA, under the leadership of Governor Soludo, is strongly seeking to consolidate its grip on power, considering the outstanding performance of Governor Soludo just less than 3 years in office