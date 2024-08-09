Soludo launches skills Solution for youths in the state

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday at the Women Development Centre in the state capital city of Awka launched the second batch of the “One Youth, Two Skills” programme

Speaking at the event which witnessed about 8,620 participants that qualified for the second batch of the programme, Soludo described children and the youth as the bridge to the future, saying, “That is why my administration prioritizes human capital development.

“Today, we are beginning the phase two of that big journey to ensure that our youths are empowered on a sustainable basis, to teach them how to fish and eliminate hunger.

“Phase one of the programme had 5000 youths, trained on a peculiar way of igba boi, mentorship, etc.

“Most of them have been empowered, and several of them now employers of labour.

“In this second batch, 183,000 applications were received, and over 8000 people were selected because of available limited spaces.

“As we launch this particular phase, ndị Anambra youths, I thank you for being responsible citizens. Thank you for deciding not to protest, not because you don’t feel the pain of the moment but because of our age long value system.

“Ndị Anambra celebrate nothing but hard work. I thank our youths for deciding to take their destinies in their hands.

“It is good to protest, but even better to do something. For decades, we’ve been singing songs of lamentations, but now, we are doing something to ensure that our youths are useful to the society.”

The governor who stressed that the goal of his government is to transform Anambra to become the largest skill hub to give the youths employable and exportable skills, added,

“This is a unique training programme. Many of the artisans’ works and skills are now in short supply.

“As I look in your faces today, I can see the future millionaires and the youths that can take Anambra and Nigeria to the world,” the governor stressed.

While pointing out the five systematic pillars for the programme, which include, Apprenticeship scheme, Entrepreneurial skills training, Formation of cooperatives, Business financing scheme and Mentorship scheme, Soludo revealed that two billion naira grant was disbursed to those who qualified in the first batch.

He said, “Another 2.5 billion naira start-up capital was also set aside for beneficiaries that are willing to access it through the Anambra Small Business Agency.

“This is becoming an organic movement. We are expecting that in every kindred, there should be one person benefitting from the scheme, so that it permeates the whole Anambra.

“We are recommending this Anambra model to the world. We are upgrading digitizing the system to ensure that former applicants do not apply and participate.

“The number that applied shows that Anambra youths are hungry to take their destinies in their hands. We will continue to provide the enabling environment. I implore you to take it very seriously.

“This is not a programme for government to dish out free money, but for those who are ready to make decent living. It will benefit only qualified trainees. Make the most of it. ”

According to the governor, Community Development has helped Anambra to scale up very quickly, noting that ndị Anambra believes in collaborative development as well as “leave no one behind” mantra.

“I encourage friends of Anambra to join us. Public-Private-Community-Partnership, (PPCP)is the fastest way to scale up the development of Anambra.

“We are determined to give good value, but we need partners. To developmental partners who have funds, this is an opportunity”, he stated.

The Governor futher called on the youths to take advantage of the initiative so that they could become a solution to themselves and the society.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba eulogized Governor Soludo for being supportive of the initiative, which he observed, is a model, worthy of emulation.

His words, “This is a historic event. 8620 youths qualified in various skills cut across the local government areas of the state. Mr. Governor, you have developed a model worthy of emulation that will live beyond you- emphasis on “quality.”

“You are determined to give the youths the best and nothing but the best. You believe in the youths, and you are changing the narrative, with a target of raising 1000 youth millionaires annually.

“We appreciate your interest in quality assurance. The ministry is determined to ensure that your model becomes the benchmark. ”

The Commissioner gave assurance that the learning curves encountered during the first phase will be further utilized to improve and modify the second phase, expressing optimism that it will be upscaled to 95 per cent in terms of achievement

He commended the beneficiaries for going through the rigorous processes.

Present at the event include: the wife of the Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who accompanied the governor to the event, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.

Others are, Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. Joachin Anaeto, State Chairman of APGA, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, Traditional Rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen, and members of Anambra State Excutive Council, among others.