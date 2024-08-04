Soludo Launches Farm To Feed Campaign As A Sustainable Action Against Hunger

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has launched the “Farm To Feed Campaign” initiative.

The programme which aims to encourage and mobilize ndị Anambra to venture into farming and a flagged off by the Governor at a farm in Amansea, Awka North local government area.

Performing the function, Governor Soludo revealed that the initiative is one of the positive steps to move the state and country forward.

“We are here as part of our own response to the issues surrounding hunger.

“While others in some places are protesting, Anambra state is not protesting.

“I want to thank our youths and everyone who are going about their businesses.

“We are here to take positive steps to move the state and country forward.

“Our people are not participating in the protest, not because they don’t feel the pain, but because they want to be part of the solution.

“The youths want to embrace their destinies and I want to commend you for that”, he added.

“This is citizens’ action against hunger in partnership with government. We want to turn our challenges into opportunities.

The Governor recalled that his administration has already distributed over one million palm and coconut seedlings, with a target of ten million seedlings before the end of his government.

“The farm to feed campaign is a simple partnership deal to end hunger within the next 12 months.

“The citizens have a lot to do, including public servants. The only job allowed by the constitution for public servants is farming.

The Governor recalled that 40 years ago, the late Sunny Okosun sang a song titled; “Which way Nigeria”, where he noted that Nigerians have been singing songs of lamentations for decades, stressing that it is now time for action.

“In that song, Sunny Okosun sang that every little thing that goes wrong, people blame the government”.

“Let’s turn farming and agriculture as the new national pride.

“I agree there is hunger in the land…do something about it.

“If everyone starts producing, the pressure on food prices will reduce. Turn every vacant piece of land to farm, rent a space if you can, but plant something.

“Here in Anambra, we will continue to do more.

He expressed readiness to collaborate with organisations and work out schemes, saying that soon, his administration will celebrate the farm champions.

“Local government chairmen, churches, and other stakeholders should take the campaign down to their people.

“Ndị Igbo aren’t protesting because they believe in hard work.

“We’ve seen far worse conditions before, but we are resilient people, and by a dint of hard work, we shall prevail.

“Let us get to work, every citizen, one at a time, protest, but be the change you desire,” the governor added.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor expressed elation at the event and the Governor’s zeal of thinking through the challenges of the times, that is in line with the solution agenda.

“His mind is at work. This is a progressive idea for ndị Anambra and the nation that will bring comfort to the hardship, “he added.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Igwegbe, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, among others, told stories of how their farm efforts were successful.

The wife of the governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim accompanied the governor to the event including the Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi

Symbolic planting by the Governor, his wife, and others is also featured at the event.