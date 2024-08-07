Soludo inaugurates ANSIEC Commissioners, tasks them to set the ball rolling, fix date for LG election

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has inaugurated the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission commissioners ANSIEC in preparation for local government election in the state.

The inauguration, which took place at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia Tuesday is coming after over a decade since the last LG election was held in the state.

Performing the inauguration on Tuesday, Soludo stressed that they have been called to perform an onerous task, especially as it concerns the conduct of local government election in the state.

According to him, the law has clearly spelt out their wide range of functions, even as he asked them to expedite action and set a date for the conduct of local government election for ndị Anambra.

While recalling that local government election was a major promise he made to ndi Anambra when he was inaugurated, the Governor charged them to render sterling service with honour and integrity,

He stressed that crafting the law and getting the institution up and running, took some time, adding, “The rest of the job is in your hands. People of Anambra are expecting you to hit the ground running.

“When you are done, announce to the people when you’ll hold elections. I’ve done my job.

“Ndị Anambra, here comes your ANSIEC Commissioners.”

Soludo further expressed optimism that with the credentials of the commissioner, it is expected that they would render first-rate action.

Terms of reference of the members include organizing, undertaking, and supervising all elections and matters pertaining to elections to the elective offices in the local government councils in the state, render such advice as it may consider necessary to the Independent National Electoral Commission on the compilation of the register of voters In so far as that register is applicable to the Local Government of the State.

Others are, prescribe guidelines to political parties, stipulating the rules and procedure for the conduct of Local Government elections in the State, conduct voter and civic education, promote knowledge of sound democratic election processes, conduct any referendum or plebiscite required to be conducted pursuant to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution(as amended) or any law of the State, prepare and submit its budget directly to the House of Assembly.

Also listed as terms of reference are, “liaise directly with the Commissioner of Police, Director, State Security Service, and other relevant security bodies that may facilitate violence-free and fair elections; consult regularly with all registered political parties in the State and ensure free flow of information about the Commission, appoint a lawyer to defend the Commission and prosecute anyone who violates the provisions of the law, assign poll clerks and orderlies in respect of each polling station or unit to assist at the poll and perform such other functions as may be conferred on it by Law.

The functions of the Commission under paragraph (a) of subsection (1) of this section shall include the division of the area of the Local Government, into such number of ward or constituencies as are prescribed by law for the purpose of the elections to be conducted by the Commission.

In the exercise of its function under paragraph (a) of sub-section (1) and under sub-section (2) of this section, the Commission shall use the Voters Registers compiled by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the ANSIEC Chairman, Magistrate Osakwe, expressed happiness for being given the opportunity to serve.

She said, “This is a big task. We will wade through the storm.

“Ndị Anambra will be grateful after our work. We will render this service diligently and transparently.

“This is a formidable team. We’ll do our work and do it well”.

Dignitaries at the function include, Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr.Theodora Igwegbe, Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Others are, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Sylvia Ifemeje, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, SA on Legal matters, Tobechukwu Nweke SAN, among others.