Soludo Inaugurates 37-man Committee for 2024 Traders Sports Competition, doubles price money

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Government, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has Inaugurated a 27-man Main Organising Committee (MOC) for the 2024 edition of the Anambra State Traders Competition.

The MOC which was Inaugurated at the Anambra State Market Traders Association (ASMATA) Secretariat, Onitsha

Inaugurating the Committee, Governor Soludo represented by his Special Assistant on Trade and Commerce, Evarist Ubah, called on the Anambra traders’ community to ensure they fully take part in the competition.

He called on the elderly ones to engage in indoor games and to release their young, athletic apprentices to take part in the game of football.

While expressing hope that this year’s edition would be more competitive, Ubah stated that the prize money for this year has been doubled for top performers in the various events.

On his part, the Chairman, Sports Development initiatives in the state, Patrick Estate Onyedum said that the competition was in realisation of the fact that traders have a large population of men and women who have an interest in sports.

According to him, the athletes would compete for glory and money on behalf of their markets.

He tasked the various market leaders to present their real members to engender social interaction and a spirit of sportsmanship among them.

The Sports Commission Chairman added that the traders’ sports competition would hold from October to the first week of December.

He said, “Mr Governor is passionate about traders. He started this last year and at that final, he promised to make it bigger and better than this, so the winners this time will double the amount they got last year.

Also speaking, President General, PG of ASMATA, Humphrey Anuna, commended Soludo for his commitment towards the welfare of traders in the state including their physical fitness.

Anuna assured that traders would be fully mobilised for the sporting events and that this year would witness huge improvement over the first edition.

Six subcommittees including,Technical, Administration, Finance/Mobilisation, Venue/Facility/Security, and Media/Publicity Ceremonial/Protocol were also constituted and Inaugurated.

Events to be featured in the competition include Lawn Tennis, Football, Draught, Table Tennis, and Ncho/Ayo.

