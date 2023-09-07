Soludo hosts the world as Anambra Investment Summit 2023 kicks off in Awka 

As a way of unlocking the future and bringing the world to Anambra, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will on Thursday declare open the Anambra Investment Summit 2023 at the International Convention Center, Awka, beginning ftom 9am

The big question is what does this summit actually means to Anambra State?

It is in the relentless quest of Governor Charles Soludo to transform Anambra State that the state government is set to host an extraordinary investment event that promises to be an eye-opener for the business community in Nigeria and beyond

The Anambra Investment Summit 2023, powered by the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), is poised to take centre stage on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in the capital city of Awka. With the theme “Role of Corporate Governance in Building Sustainable Businesses,” this summit is a must-attend for all those who seek to propel their businesses to new heights and unlock the infinite potential in Anambra State.

What sets the Anambra Investment Summit 2023 apart is the impressive lineup of seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders who will be gracing the event as panelists. The discussants bring to the table a wealth of experience, knowledge, and insights that will help transform the way we approach business and corporate governance in Nigeria.

Among the illustrious panelists is the moderator, Patrick Okigbo, Founder of The NexTier. A trailblazer in the field of business development and strategy, Patrick Okigbo is renowned for his remarkable contributions to the Nigerian business landscape. His insights into building sustainable businesses will undoubtedly provide attendees with invaluable guidance.

We also have Chief Ajulu Uzodike, Chairman of Cutix Plc. With an impressive track record in corporate governance, Chief Uzodike is a guiding light for businesses seeking to establish strong foundations and ethical practices. His presence at the summit promises to shed light on the importance of corporate governance in business sustainability.

Other panelists include Jude Chiemeka, the Divisional Head, Capital Markets of Nigerian Exchange Limited. As a key player in the Nigerian financial industry, Jude Chiemeka brings a unique perspective on the intersection of corporate governance and the stock market.

Nonso Okpala, GMD/CEO of VFD Group, comes as the head of a diversified financial institution, making him an invaluable resource for attendees seeking to understand the intricacies of corporate governance across various sectors.

And Esiri Agbeyi, Partner and Private Wealth Services Leader from PwC, is a respected figure in the world of professional services, wealth creation and audit whose expertise will be a touchstone of value in the summit.

So, why attend? Well, the Anambra Investment Summit 2023 is not just another business conference. It is an opportunity to discover investment opportunities, gain a competitive edge, forge meaningful connections, and learn from the best in the industry.

Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in corporate governance as the panelists share their success stories and lessons learned. In a summit of this nature, participants can also connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts, thereby leveraging networking and potential partnerships that can drive their businesses forward.

Of course, with the pro-investment government of Governor Soludo whose reforms have made Anambra the 7th on scale of Ease of Doing Business among 36 states in Nigeria and 1st in Southeast, this summit is a reinforcement of the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment for investors.

No doubt, in a state like Anambra that celebrates innovation and creativity, the summit will challenge participants to think outside the box and implement positive changes in their businesses. In all, corporate governance is not just a buzzword; it is a fundamental aspect of building sustainable businesses that can withstand challenges and thrive.

The Anambra Investment Summit 2023 is the perfect chance for investors and entrepreneurs within Anambra and outside to gather, leverage insights and take advantage of limitless investment opportunities in the state.

Governor Soludo invites everyone to make their way to Awka this Thursday 7, September, 2023 for an event that promises to be a turning point in every entrepreneur’s journey. Indeed, Solution is here!