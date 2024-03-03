Soludo Hails Late Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Describes Him As One Of Anambra’s Finest Gift To The World”

By Christian ABURIME

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has paid glowing tributes to the late Professor Benjamin Obiefuna Nwabueze, a former Minister of Education and a renowned constitutional lawyer who passed on at the age of 94.

Speaking at his funeral ceremony, Governor Soludo, while offering his condolences to Nwabueze’s family and the people of Atani-Ogbaru Council area, emphasized that he was physically present to celebrate “one of the finest gifts to Anambra” and a significant figure in African history.

“We are here today to celebrate the life of a legend, and while we are deeply saddened by his passing, we are comforted by the remarkable legacy he has left behind,” Governor Soludo stated.

“Though he is no longer physically with us, his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.”

“Professor Nwabueze served as the Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organization, for a record-breaking 26 years and was also a renowned constitutional law expert as well as a strong advocate for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“Professor Nwabueze dedicated his life to the betterment of society, not only for the Igbo people but for all Nigerians and Africans,” Governor Soludo continued. “His exemplary life should serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Governor Soludo concluded his speech by expressing optimism that Anambra State will continue to produce individuals like Professor Nwabueze who will contribute positively to the development of Nigeria and Africa.

Other dignitaries who paid their respects at the event included; Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who described Professor Nwabueze as a “Giant Iroko” in the field of constitutional law and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, who posthumously conferred the honor of “Hero of Igboland” on Professor Nwabueze.

Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol Chinedu Nwoye, Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, Senator Ben Obi, Chief Simeon Okeke, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, Traditional Rulers, top government officials and community leaders, among others, attended the event.