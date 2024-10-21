Governor of Anambra State Prof Charles Soludo
Soludo hails Archbishop Okeke as he celebrates at 71

By Editor
PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has extended his warmest greetings to the Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke on the occasion of his 71st birthday celebration.

In a congratulatory message by the government spokesman, Christian Aburime, Soludo commended Archbishop Okeke’s fatherly disposition and his unwavering efforts in promoting unity, peace and justice in the State

He further described the Archbishop’s compassion and selfless dedication to serving the people and upholding the values of faith as examplary and a source of inspiration to all

The Governor prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless the Archbishop with good health, abundant grace, and long life in the service of the Lord and mankind.

