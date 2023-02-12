Soludo Flags Off St. Lawrence Anglican-Ngene Mmiri Shrine-Iyi Utuko Stream-Ogado Village Road

.Urges The People To Vote APGA All The Way!

Pamela Eboh

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has officially flagged off the St. Lawrence Anglican Church-Ngene Mmiri Shrine-Iyi Utuko Stream-Ogado Village road in Awka South local government area of Anambra State

The Governor performed the function in the midst of ecstatic supporters and residents of the area.

The Governor assured them that the road would be completed within the next few months

He urged the people to continue supporting APGA because their son, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who is the State’s Deputy Governor was chosen by the party

The Governor also described their son, Dr Ibezim Onyekachukwu, as a great Deputy Governor, and stressed that the people of Mbaukwu in general are also great.

Governor Soludo also revealed that he has listened and heard about the roads the people have requested for construction. He assured them his government will do something about it

“Our administration has a distinct identity. We are committed to constructing quality roads that are guaranteed for a period of twenty years “the Governor stated.

“We will account for every Kobo that enters our possession. The people will be able to see the services that we will provide for them.

“Many roads are currently being built in the Awka South metropolis. “We will make Awka the proper State capital that it deserves,” Governor Soludo promised.

He praised the people of Awka for ensuring that APGA won in all of their wards in the previous gubernatorial election and expressed confidence that they will replicate the feat again by voting massively for APGA

Continuing, Governor Soludo said: “Anambra has been without an official government house and lodge for the past 32 years, but we are now constructing a suitable structure here in Awka. When visitors from other states come to visit, they will be happy of what we are building”, Governor Soludo concluded.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, described Governor Soludo as the Leader of Nigeria’s third largest party. He expressed gratitude to him for the road he is building for the people in his locality

He noted that all of the roads being built by the Governor have economic value. He also thanked the Governor for installing solar streetlights throughout Mbaukwu, which the people greatly appreciated during the festive season.

“I urge you all to vote for APGA on election day as a way of repaying him”, he pleaded.

Deputy Governor Ibezim presented the Governor with two top stakeholders who defected from the PDP to APGA. The Governor formally welcomed them to the party and presented them with APGA uniforms.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South, Mr. ThankGod Anagor praised the Governor for recruiting 5000 teachers, which he discribed as a no mean feat. He also commended the Governor for the road he is building in Akabor village in Mbaukwu, Awka South, just as the Member of the Anambra House of Assembly representing Awka South II, Hon. Chuma Okoye, thanked the Governor for the road construction on going in the area

The APGA Candidate for Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Nwankwo, in.his speech, pleaded with the people to continue supporting the Governor for his good works.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, MD Ocha Brigade, Chief Celestine Anere, Awka South APGA Executives, Awka South Ward Chairmen, Awka South Traditional Rulers among others attended the Flag-off ceremony.