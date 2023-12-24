Soludo family holds thanksgiving mass, renew commitment to helping humanity

Pamela Eboh

Following the successful burial of their father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his family members were at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Isuofia for a thanksgiving mass.

Governor Soludo expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who attended his late Dad burial ceremony, extending special thanks to Vice President Kashim Shettima for traveling from Maiduguri, as well as other high-profile guests who came to console with the Soludo’s family during this difficult time.

“While my father lived, “we gave him a befitting life. Now, we gave him a decent burial, free from unnecessary spending”.

He commended the use of locally-sourced food and drinks, eschewing imported luxuries, and announced that funds saved would be used to pay WAEC for students of six-select schools in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Governor Soludo expressed optimism that donations received in his father’s name would be directed towards causes championed by his father while he was alive, reiterating the importance of celebrating loved ones while they are still alive.

In a homily, the Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Chiegboka, spoke about the need for consent from which blessings are received.

Rev. Fr. Chiegboka reiterated that everyone must give God a chance in their lives, adding that all are called by God to a service of love.

He applauded Governor Soludo’s efforts in bringing lasting peace to his community, for which he was given the Chieftaincy title “Dike Udo Isuofia.”

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige, Anambra Deputy Governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Members of Anambra State Executive Council, Members of State Legislature, Traditional Rulers among others attended the event.