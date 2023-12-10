Soludo Family Announces Funerals of Late Patriarch, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo

The Soludo family of Isuofia in the Aguata Local Government area of Anambra State has announced the burial ceremony of their patriarch, Late Pa Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo (Akukananwa), who passed away at the age of 92 years on Tuesday, November 6, 2023. The late Pa Soludo is the esteemed father of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

According to a statement signed by Chief Emma N. Soludo for the Soludo family, in honouring the life and celebrating the immeasurable impact of the Late Nze Soludo, the funeral events will go as follows:

As scheduled, on December 23, 2023 will be Lying-in-State at 7-8:30 am in the deceased’s Compound.

Funeral Mass follows by 9 am at St. Theresa’s Parish, Isuofia, while Internment takes place by 11 am in the Pa Soludo’s Compound.

This will be followed by Condolence/Reception from 12 noon to 6 pm at the Community Secondary School Field, Isuofia.

On December 24, 2023, the family will conclude the funeral ceremonies with a Outing/Thanksgiving service by 10 am at St. Theresa’s Parish, Isuofia.

The Soludo family deeply appreciates the immense outpouring of love and support by everyone during this period as they bid farewell to their beloved patriarch.