Soludo Embarks On Inspection Tour Of Onitsha, Undertakes To Pay School Fees For 2,350 Students Of Urban Girls Sec. School, Fegge

Pamela Eboh

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has intensified his urban regeneration agenda.

As a follow up to his launching of the operation clean, green and sustainable Anambra Campaign, three weeks ago, the Governor paid on-the-spot assessment to specific locations in Onitsha North and South Council Areas.

The Governor visited the uncompleted Anambra Hotel, adjacent ShopRite, GRA Onitsha initiated by former Governor Peter Obi, Judges’ Quarters GRA Onitsha, and GRA Onitsha Water Works, which has a 3 million litre storage tank that has not been functional for many years.

Other locations visited include the Police Divisional Headquarters in Fegge, Urban Girls Secondary School in Fegge, Urban Boys Secondary School in Fegge, Umuasele Street in Sakamori, Bida Road in Odoakpu, Crash Programme Water Scheme in Odoakpu, and Greater Onitsha Water Supply Scheme in Nkisi.

Governor Soludo revealed that the design for construction of a dual carriage road with streetlights has already been completed for Ochanja Market Fegge, while solid waste clearance and drainage channeling to the Niger River has already begun.

The Governor expressed reservation about the blocked drainage at Police Divisional Headquarters in Fegge, which he described as unfit for human habitation.

He considered moving the station to a different location.

During his unannounced visit to some schools and subsequent interaction with the students, the Governor promised to pay the third term school fees for 2,350 students of Urban Girls Secondary School Fegge amidst chants of joy and jubilation.

At Urban Boys Secondary School Fegge, the Governor assured of exploring the possibility of relocating the school before the end of the year because the current location is not conducive for a modern school environment.

“Onitsha is the largest city in the South East, but for many years, the city’s level has declined, and one of the biggest challenges is the environment.”

“People are building without approval and blocking drainages with impunity.” We are determined to revive all water schemes across the state through a systematic master plan.

“Water and sanitation are also important components of our health agenda.” “We’re working on power, water, and basic infrastructure,” Governor Soludo explained.

“One of our work projects is to redesign the city!” We have known and diagnosed the programme, and we are analysing to see if the work programme is proceeding as planned.

“There is still much work to be done, but it warms my heart to know that we have taken the first major step in our urban regeneration agenda by rescuing Onitsha.”

“Everyone has a role to play in order for the society to survive.” We must take action to keep our environment clean in the long term.

“Everyone must take responsibility if we want to see the changes that we want to see,” Soludo concluded.

In thier separate speeches, the Transition Committee Chairman for Onitsha North and Onitsha South, Mr. Onochie Ozoma and Mr Oba Amani Emeka Orji respectively, thanked the Governor for launching Operation Clean, Green, Sustainable Anambra at Onitsha and for following up to ensure that the intended objectives are met.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, Commissioner for Environment, Felix Odimegwu, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, AVM Ben Chiobi, Managing Director ASWAMA, Mr. Mike Ozoemena, Managing Director OCHA Brigade, MD ANSIPPA, Hon Mark Okoye, MD Anambra State Housing Development, Hon Chike Anyaonu and others accompanied the Governor on the tour.