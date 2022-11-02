Soludo debunks arrest of prominent persons in Anambra over flying revenue 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a news report making the rounds with the above heading.

The statement reads in part as follows:

“Barring any change of orders, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state has ordered the immediate arrest of some prominent citizens of Anambra state over flying revenue windows in their control if they refuse to appear before the Chairman, flying revenue committee, Anambra State and Deputy Governor of Anambra state by Wednesday this week, Anambra Current News reports.”

Within the news story, names were mentioned.

The government, therefore, wishes to state as follows:

1. The report is fake news, fabricated by the person(s) whose objective is unknown.

2. It is baseless and unfounded.

3. Ndi Anambra are therefore advised to totally disregard the report as fictious, malicious and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

4. Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, is committed to the enthronement of transparency and promotion of law and order, being one of the five pillars of his administration.

5. Ndi Anambra are urged to continue to support the state government’s vision of building a liveable and prosperous smart mega-city.