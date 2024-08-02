Soludo Congratulates his legal adviser, others on elevation as SANs

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Bar Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke, and other lawyers from the state, on their prestigious elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

Soludo in his congratulatory message signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime said that the esteemed recognition is an acknowledgement of Bar Nweke’s outstanding achievements and dedication to the legal profession.

He said, “As a distinguished graduate of the University of Nigeria, Enugu and the Nigerian Law School, Bar Nweke has continually exemplified the highest standards of legal practice and professional integrity.”

The governor further affirmed that Nweke has demonstrated expertise in his various areas of practice, including Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Election Petition, etc., earning him respect within the legal community as a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb).

He further wished the new SANs more success, even as he also expressed confidence in the legal practitioner to continue to excel by making more impactful contributions to the justice sector reforms in Anambra State as well as the legal profession in Nigeria.