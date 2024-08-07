Champion Newspapers Limited
Soludo Congratulates Bianca Ojukwu on her birthday

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has expressed hearty congratulations to Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu on marking another year in life.

Soludo in a goodwill message by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime hailed Ojukwu’s remarkable contributions as a diplomat, lawyer, politician and businesswoman, urging her to continue to exemplify her dedication to public service and empowerment.

He also stated that in addition to her evergreen award-winning beauty, Ambassador Ojukwu’s grace, intelligence, and consistent commitment to the noble ideals of her late husband and great Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, never cease to inspire many.

“As you celebrate your special day, I wish you abundant happiness, good health, and many more years filled with success and joy. May your life continue to shine brightly, impacting lives positively across Nigeria.”

