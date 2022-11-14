Soludo congratulates Anambra born twins for grade A performance in West Africa surgery, Gynaecology exams

.says, it’s true Anambra spirit

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has described true Anambra spirit as one known for hard work and excellence.

Soludo made the remarks while congratulating Dr. Prudence Chukwubundo Chuma-Udeh for coming tops in the list of fourty medical students who emerged out of the five thousand that wrote a Primary Examination in Surgery.

He said that synonymous with the brand, Anambra as the light of the Nation, the Anambra-born medical doctor Chuma-Udeh who works at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, with her twin sister has made the state and the nation proud.

The Governor said, “The true Anambra spirit is known for hard work and excellence.

“Congratulations to Dr. Prudence Chukwubundo Chuma-Udeh for this feat. It’s a win for Anambra state and a win for Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, her twin sister, Chukwudiogo Chuma-Udeh also passed her primary examination in Gynaecology.

With the excellent result, Dr. Prudence Chukwubundo Chuma-Udeh ranks highest in the entire West Africa; a feat that is in tandem with Governor Soludo’s vision of equipping Ndi Anambra that can be exportable abroad.

While Soludo has continuosly harped on building capacity that can favourably compete anywhere in the world, five teachers from the state also won the President’s Teachers’ Award last month.

Two out of the five teachers won overall best teachers in Nigeria