Soludo commissions private hospital in Ogidi

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Thursday, commissioned a private hospital, Stevecelia Hospital and Maternity, built by Prof. Frank Okafor, in memory of Mr and Mrs Stephen Okafor, his late parents.

Cutting the tape to declare the hospital and Maternity commissioned, the Governor who was ably represented by his Commissioner for Health, Hon. Afam Ben Obidike, expressed satisfaction that Prof. Okafor brought the hospital to the door step of the rural people for easy health care.

He stressed the need for the people to embrace the Health Insurance scheme of the State Government where a token of #12,000 is paid yearly by a family to help curtail the financial health cost of the people.

Reacting, the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Pharmacist Alex Oyido, expressed satisfaction with the sitting of the hospital in the area and called on other wealth good spirited individuals to emulate Prof. Okafor.

His words, “I am amazed with the sophisticated medical equipments that I saw in the hospital. I commend the Prof and urge the people to now go to the hospital that is well equipped.

In his own contribution, the President General, PG, of the community, Chief Ikwuka Okoye, said that he was happy that good things were coming to the community during his administration as the PG.

“I am very happy that these things are happening in my own time as the PG. I commend the Prof, Igwe Ogidi and others who contributed towards the success of this commissioning,” he stated.

In his response, the benefactor traced the history of the hospital when it was conceived as Stevecelia Hospital adding that it was in memory of his parents.

He expressed satisfaction that his dream of having hospital for his parents has been fulfilled and thanked God for a job well done.

He reiterated his resolve to ensure good health for the people of Ogidi community adding that charity begins at home.

Among those that graced the occasion included, High Chief Stephen Ibegbu who urged good spirited individuals/groups to emulate the Prof.