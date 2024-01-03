Soludo Commissions Market And Road Projects In Ozubulu

In a ceremony celebrating community spirit and private investment, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commissioned a market and a 2.27 km road in Eziora Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

Both projects were built by High Chief Sir Kenneth Ifekudu, showcasing the power of individual philanthropy and commitment to local development.

Governor Soludo eulogized Sir Ifekudu, calling him “the kind of personalities ndi Anambra should be celebrating.”

The Governor who commended the entrepreneur’s dedication to “Aku luo uno;” the Igbo concept of utilizing wealth for community benefit, highlighted the market’s potential for fostering peace and prosperity for Ozubulu and the wider Anambra community.

He reiterated his government’s emphasis on PPCP, stating, “Private individuals, communities, and companies must rise up to complement government’s efforts.”

He emphasized the importance of community-driven initiatives, highlighting ongoing government projects in Ozubulu and the development of three new planned cities including Awka 2.0, Onitsha 2.0, and the Industrial City.

The Governor outlined priorities in human capital development, including free education in public schools, free antenatal and delivery services, and other programmes aimed at empowering the underprivileged, reaffirming his commitment to running a government for the poor.

Also speaking, Chief Ifekudu expressed excitement over Governor Soludo’s presence and his strong support for the “Aku luo uno” policy.

He enumerated his contributions, including installing 600 solar lights across Ozubulu, constructing a market and 3km of road, stating that Governor Soludo’s leadership motivated him to further dedicate his resources to his community.

The event was attended by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief Protocol Officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Commissioner for Works & Infrastructure Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Housing & Urban Development Pauli Onyeka, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Tony Nwabunwanne, the Obi of Ozubulu, Igwe Nnamdi Fidelis Oruche among others.