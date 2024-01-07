Soludo celebrates Dr Alex Ekwueme, commissions civic center named after him

.Vows To Tackle Erosion Menace In Oko

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has commissioned the Alex Ekwueme Civic Centre in Oko, a deserving honour for the legacy of the former Nigerian Vice President and renowned politician, Chief Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme.

The ceremony held on January 5, 2024, was a blend of celebration and commitment, with Governor Soludo praising Dr. Ekwueme’s contributions while simultaneously addressing the critical issue of erosion threatening Oko.

Governor Soludo, visibly moved, thanked the people of Oko for honoring a man who is not just a father of Oko and Old Aguata Union (OAU) but Anambra, Nigeria and Africa.

The Governor commended the Ide Memorial Group and other contributors for building the Civic Centre in Dr. Ekwueme’s memory, recalling his role in the “Ekwueme Movement”.

Governor Soludo emphasized that Dr. Ekwueme as an idea and an institution will never die, stating that Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones concept was Dr. Ekwueme’s idea.

The Governor spoke about the urgent issue of erosion threatening Oko, recalling a previous town hall meeting he had with stakeholders, where he reiterated the threat faced by the community.

He noted that Sand mining and uncontrolled flooding are key contributors to erosion in Oko, explaining that solving it requires collective action from the community, individuals, and the government.

The Governor announced a ban on sand mining and the formation of a task force for enforcement, with severe penalties for defaulters. He also revealed plans for a 25-person committee to develop solutions to the challenge.

He pledged to construct crucial roads, including the Oko-Ogboji-Aguluezechukwu road with a spur to the Civic Centre and the Oko-Ndiowu road as well as the Pan Brewery road.

Earlier, Oko Peoples Union Chairman, Comrade Luke Nweke, expressed gratitude for the completion of the Civic Centre and Governor Soludo’s support in combating the erosion.

Dignitaries, including the Chief of Staff Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol Chinedu Nwoye, Transition Committee Chairman for Orumba North, Sir Ogochukwu Ekwueme, his Aguata counterpart, Dr Chibueze Ofobuike, National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, Traditional Ruler of Oko, Professor Laz Ekwueme, Wife of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Lady Beatrice Ekwueme, among others, attended the eve