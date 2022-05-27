Soludo Celebrates Children’s Day, Drums Support For Anambra Children

Governor Chukwuma Soludo says his administration will continue to promote the rights and privileges of Anambra children.

Governor Soludo was speaking at this year’s Children’s Day celebration at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, where he made a clarion call for strengthening of support systems for the child in the best possible way.

The theme of this year’s event is “Strengthening Supportive Systems for the Protection of the Nigerian Child: A wake up call” and commenced with inspection of guard of honour by the governor, as well as match past.

Governor Soludo expressed the belief that the event which is aimed at re-orientating the children and aid their development, emphasized that if it is done across tribal and religious lines, the child will be able to reach its full potential as the future leader of the Nigerian nation.

The Governor who read President Mohammadu Buhari’s speech, said that with the measures put in place by his administration, children in all Anambra schools will be back to school every Monday which has been bastardized by the sit-at-home exercise, noting that while children have responsibilities for their future, it is the primary responsibility of government to ensure that they walk the streets freely.

While calling on parents to re-evaluate parent-child relationships, knowing that children are easy prey in the hands in of anti-social agents, the Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs. Ify Obinabo pointed out that the day was important to redirect the attention of policy makers, parents and guardians, to their important role to making sure that children are not consumed by the emergency issues that affect their wellbeing and safety as future leaders, with a view to emphasizing the urgent need to intensify collective efforts in the protection of the Nigerian child from all forms of violence, occasioned by system failure.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Right Honourable Uche Okafor who stated that the theme is in line with the Governor’s manifesto noted that the state house of Assembly was the first in the federation to pass the Girl Child bill into law.

Cutting of cake, awards, presentation by Children’s Parliament featured at the event which was attended by the State Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, members of the state executive council imcluding Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, wife of the Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Ibezim, among others.