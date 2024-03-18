SOLUDO celebrates 2 years anniversary with thanksgiving, describes the state of Anambra as strong!

By Christian ABURIME

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to deliver on his promises to ndị Anambra.

Governor Soludo gave the assurance during the Pontifical Mass of Thanksgiving organized to mark the two years of his administration.

The Governor explained that despite the lean resources at his disposal, his administration is still deliberate and passionate in rebuilding the state to regain its pride of place among the states of the federation through the prioritization of the five cardinal agenda of his administration, which includes security, law and order, infrastructure and economic agenda, human capital development, social agenda and environment

He revealed that his administration has concluded in putting together a master plan for urban regeneration through the state wide Water Scheme, infrastructure development. He also hinted on plans to dualize roads to link up Nnewi and Ekwulobia to the capital city.

Governor Soludo who stated that human capital development remains Anambra’s greatest assets, noted that appointments and the recruitment of teachers as well as the one youth two skills programme were not based on ethnicity, religious or political affiliation but strictly on merit, assuring that his government is unrelentingly pursing to deliver the liveable and prosperous homeland.

The Governor also reeled out other areas of achievements which his administration has recorded in the past 24 months

Earlier in a homily, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, while reflecting on the 2 years of the governor in office, commended him for finding it worthy to conduct a thanksgiving service to mark the occasion.

The Prelate stated that the achievements of the governor so far are unprecedented since the history of the state, noting that he has done remarkably well in all the sectors of the state economy.

The Bishop commended the state government for enacting the Anambra State burial law which was initiated by the church to check frivolous expenses during burial and funeral ceremonies.

While commending the Governor for showing exemplary leadership during the burial of his late father, he further drew the government’s attention to the epileptic power, building collapse and suggested the building of miniature markets for traders whose shanties were destroyed.

Also speaking, a former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, expressed happiness over what he described as an excellent performance by Governor Soludo since he assumed office, saying it is so glaring for all to see.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo including the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, accompanied the Governor to the event which was attended by the National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, State Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, former Governors Chris Ngige, Dame Virgy Etiaba, former Deputy Governor, Dr. Emeka Sibudu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, Bishop Jonas-Benson Okoye, members of Anambra State Executive Council, Transition Committee members, among others.