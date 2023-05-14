Soludo attends Anglican Communion Synod, calls on the church to take responsibility for a better Anambra

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has reiterated call for the church to rise to the occasion and take responsibility for a better Anambra.

Governor Soludo made the call during the first session and formal opening of the 13th Synod of the Anglican Communion in the State, which was held at St. Peters Anglican Church in Agulu.

He revealed that while the government has a role to play, individuals, institutions, and the church play a larger role in the journey to a liveable and prosperous homeland.

The Governor, who noted that the body of Christ is one, condemned the resurgence of idolatry in the land, emphasizing the importance of defining the Christian identity for the upcoming generation.

“As we build the symbol of the state, we must ingrain it as a state, predominantly dominated by christians,” Governor Soludo stated.

He commended the church for their support and collaboration, describing them as a vital partner.

“Taking Anambra to the next level will require all of us working together.” We must bond together as a state, including the entire South East.

“Because the church represents who we are, we must unite and work harder to move Anambra forward.”

“There is a call to duty as well as a call to action!” “The church has a role to play in shifting the situation from a perilous to a glamorous society,” Soludo said.

“We must be the change we want to see because we will be known by our fruits.”

“The society would be a better place if every family or individuals live out the true meaning of our calling as Christians.”

“Our personal and collective responsibility is where the action is,” the Governor stressed.

He urged churches to desilt drainages, plant trees, campaign towards stopping running water flowing out from residential houses, which causes erosion, and reintroduce its missionary component, which includes building schools and educating the poor.

In his sermon, the Archbishop, Province of Niger Province and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, applauded the Governor for his working relationship with his Deputy and the Church.

He prayed for his administration and Anambra State.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Senator-Elect Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, Bishops, Clergies among others attended the synod.