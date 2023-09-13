Soludo attends 14th Anglican general synod, preaches ecumenism

Pamela Eboh

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has asked the church to join in the efforts to unite and rebuild the country.

Governor Soludo made the call at the 14th General Synod, Church of Nigeria, Nnewi, 2023, which had the theme: “Arise and Build: God’s Mandate For God’s People In A Broken World”.

The Synod took place at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Nnewichi, in Nnewi, also had Archbishops, Bishops and delegates, across Nigeria in attendance.

Professor Soludo emphasized that the church is one and must strive to live as one, saying that it cannot cover reasonable distance, walking alone.

He noted that it is only by walking together that a better society is realizable, calling on the church as a major stakeholder, to use its power to pull people of goodwill together and help the poor, especially in this time of daunting economic challenges.

“It is only if we go together, that we can build this society. During the recruitment of teachers we conducted in the state which was adjudged as “unNigerian”, we tried to recruit the best, not on the basis of their tribe or state of origin”.

“We must begin to deal with people based on who they are. Only then can we truly profess that we are Christians”, the Governor said.

He commended the church who he said are doing quite a whole lot, building schools, running hospitals, doing work of charity. He tasked everyone to play their own roles and become the change they want to see.

“Nigeria is like every other country in the world. All over the world, things have not been the same since man fell out from the garden of Eden, but we must keep striving to make the world better. That is why the government, the church and civil society organisations exists”, the Governor added.

Earlier in a general address, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, who spoke on many areas including the petrol subsidy removal, security, need for a new Nigerian constitution, economy, health, rule of law, among others, asked the President to be more intentional and proactive in piloting the affairs of the Nation.

“Nigerians are longing for the birth of a new Nigeria. Give more opportunity to women and young people. Nigerians demand a Political leadership that will respect the people’s rights and welfare as well as promote equality for all. The measures by the federal government to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal are inadequate and unsustainable and therefore need to be improved upon”, said the Primate.

He reminded the congregation that Niger is an extension of the North West, pointing out that any military intervention in that country will stir up emotions, but suggested that diplomatic solutions should be deployed.

“Christians and people should rise up from where we are beaten down, wake from slumber, through God’s enablement to build what is about to die”, the Prelate further admonished.

Archbishop of Province of the Niger, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim revealed that in these perilous times, where the society is in shambles and experiencing shortage of human resources, said Anambra is well blessed, urging all to arise, take initiative, in a purposeful intention to build what was broken and winning the world for Jesus Christ.

The Governor was accompanied to the event by the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissiober for land, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, SAN, Commissioner for Industry, Christian Udechukwu, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) among others.