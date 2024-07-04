Soludo As A Pan-Nigerian Exemplar, Continues To Set New Standards In Governance

By Christian ABURIME

When the all-time world-renowned physicist, Albert Einstein, said “The leader is one who, out of the clutter, brings simplicity…out of discord, harmony… and out of difficulty, opportunity,” he might as well be talking about contemporary urbane leaders like the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR. Proudly a product of a country that has gifted the world some of the most cerebral, enterprising people, Governor Soludo continues to be a shining example of a pan-Nigerian, detribalised leader whose ecumenical commitment to inclusivity, excellence, and fiscal prudence sets a new standard in governance.

Right from when he became a public leader after a stellar career in the academia, to the pivotal moment he assumed office as a state governor, Governor Soludo made it clear that the boundaries of his administration’s opportunities extend far beyond Anambra’s geographical limits. His ethos and worldviews are uniquely egalitarian, urbane and progressive. He does not act like a typical politician; he behaves as a statesman, thinking not only about his own immediate environment but also about the larger humanity; pondering not the next election but the next transformation of society.

Little wonder that one veritable reflection of his magnanimous leadership is his recruitment policies, which are a proof of his belief in the strength of diversity. By appointing individuals from various states across Nigeria into the Anambra State civil service, either as permanent secretaries, teachers, healthcare practitioners or close aides, he demonstrates that meritocracy and competence are the cornerstones of his administration. This non-discriminatory approach goes a long way to enrich the state’s workforce with a kaleidoscope of perspectives while fostering a spirit of unity and national integration.

A refined and internationally renowned economist, Professor Soludo brings a wealth of experience and a global outlook to his role as a leader. His illustrious career, marked by tenures at prestigious institutions and global economic bodies, infuses his leadership with a profound understanding of both local and international economic landscapes. This expertise is evident in his policy decisions and developmental initiatives that consistently prioritise sustainable growth and fiscal responsibility.

Yes, Governor Soludo’s commitment to excellence is uncompromising. He believes, unequivocally, that only the best is good enough for Anambra. This ethos permeates his administration, from the selection of public officials, hiring of teachers for state public schools, to the implementation of state projects. His insistence on high standards has transformed Anambra State into a hub of innovation and excellence, attracting investments and nurturing an environment where talent thrives.

A hybrid leader infinitely inspired by the combined qualities of Nigeria’s illustrious statesmen, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Governor Soludo embodies the visionary pragmatism of Awolowo and the unifying nationalism of Azikiwe. His policies reflect a deep understanding of the socio-economic needs of the people, coupled with a fervent dedication to national unity and progress. It is evident why Governor Soludo was recently elected the Vice Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum.

His reputation for exemplary prudence, doing more with less, is becoming legendary. Under Governor Soludo’s stewardship in over two years, Anambra State has earned notable ratings for its fiscal sustainability and transparency, particularly from BudgIT, an organisation that evaluates the financial health of Nigerian states. His prudent management of state resources ensures that every naira is judiciously spent, driving development and improving the quality of life for the people of Anambra.

As an ardent believer in one, united Nigeria, Governor Soludo’s vision transcends regionalism. He champions the full integration of Ndigbo within the Nigerian nation, advocating for a united and progressive Nigeria over separatist ambitions. His position is an unambiguous call for unity, emphasizing that the strength of Nigeria lies in its diversity and the collective effort of all its peoples.

Thus, by and large, in Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Anambra State and Nigeria have found not just a leader, but an innovative architect of progress, a steward of excellence, and a model of unity. His continuing impact is a tribute to the power of inclusive leadership, fiscal responsibility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As he continues to guide Anambra towards a prosperous future, his example offers an inspiration to leaders across Nigeria, embodying the true spirit of a pan-Nigerian, detribalised, and forward-thinking leadership.