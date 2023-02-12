Soludo  and his construction prowess

.Flags Off Igwe Ezechi Road, Envisages Export Emporium In Dunukofia

.Inspects 5.12km Abagana-Nimo Road Construction,

As part of his infrastructural agenda and to ensure he delivers on his political mandate, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has continued to flag off construction works in different parts of the state and the latest is the 2.14 kilometer Igwe Ezechi Okoye Road.

During the ceremony, Governor Soludo projected the siting of an export emporium within Dunukofia as part of the plans to grow the State economy

The Governor however emphasized that situating the emporium entails the donation of one hundred (100) hectares of land by the people of the area.

Speaking about the Igwe Ezechi Okoye Road after inspecting the ongoing culvert which looks like a mini bridge, Governor Soludo expressed satisfaction with the level and standard of work done so far

According to the Governor, prices of land in the location will skyrocket once the project is completed, thereby making ndị DUNUKOFIA wealthier.

While expressing gratitude to the people for the opportunity to serve, he assured them that his administration is working round the clock to deliver on his mandate of enthroning Anambra as an Alpha state.

He congratulated the people of Njikoka for voting APGA to victory in 12 out of the 14 wards in the area and maintained that his government is embarking on projects that the people can visualize and feel.

“We want to make Anambra a world class state so that people from other states would desire to migrate to Anambra.

“This is what APGA brings to the people; the party brings development and progress,” Governor Soludo stated

He recalled how he promised to intervene in the local governments of Anambra West, Anambra North, and Ogbaru who have the worst roads, and how work has since commenced there.

“In six months, this road will be duly completed and by the next time I visit, it will be to commission it.

“Anambra is APGA, and we are APGA. “APGA owns Anambra, and only APGA can fix Anambra,” Governor Soludo asserted.

“Our first priority is security, law, and order. Our second priority is infrastructure and economic transformation.

“This government exists to serve all of us. The goal is to improve people’s lives. This road, according to you, was your biggest problem, and we’ve come to solve it today.

“We shared our sustainable poverty alleviation strategy, which included coconut and palm oil, from which Dunukofia benefited.

“A poor family with up to 20 of these coconut and palm seedlings will be out of poverty for life after 3-4 years when they begin to grow,” the Governor emphasized.

“Millionaires and billionaires will emerge from the 5000 youths we are training in the coming years as we empower them.

“However, it is critical that we permanently eliminate insecurity. If you see something, report it. Give us information about any criminal activity in your area, and we’ll respond right away”.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Dunukofia Local Government Area, Mr. Augustine Onyemaobi, applauded the Governor’s good gestures towards them, including critical infrastructure, recruitment of teachers and health personnel, appointment of their people into his cabinet, among others, pointing out that true to the Governor’s words, Anambra has become a huge construction site.

According to the Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, Anambra State Executive Council approved construction of the road, after which it was awarded for construction on November 14th, and construction started in December.

While stressing that the contractor has accomplished far more than foreign contractors, the Commissioner described the road as Q and A, which stands for quality and assurance for all of Anambra State.

“The road will have a 22-metre culvert, drainages, 200 mm, 8-inches stone base, and 6-inch cement stabilization, as well as 1.26km of earthwork that has already been completed before asphalt is applied, a 500-metre filter bed is already in place to prevent erosion.

“The road is guaranteed to last a minimum of 20 years and the contractor assured the road will be completed within the next six months”.

Only recently , Soludo also flagged-off construction of the 6.05 km Ozubulu-Ihembosi-Ukpor Road.

Speaking at Ihembosi, Governor Soludo thanked the people of Ekwusigo for mobilizing votes for him.

“I heard your cry when the entire place was flooded. And we decided to hearken to your plea, in line with the APGA mantra.

“I enquired of the stakeholders of Ekwusigo, the most strategic road and everybody confirmed the same location. In response, we mobilized for it.

“I thank you for voting for us during the last Governorship election. We won in 9 wards out of the 12 wards in Ekwusigo.

“As for the contractors, what we want are quality roads. Remember that it is guaranteed to last for a minimum of 20 years.

“Because we have a road crises in the state, work is ongoing in all the 21 local governments of the state, notwithstanding the dearth of resources. We are doing alot in education, health, youth empowerment and so on.

“The youths are the future, whatever you can do to empower them, is desirable and will go a long way.

“You people said that Ekwusigo had always won election in favour of APGA and this coming election should not be an exception”, concluded the Governor.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma stressed that the road is one of the major roads where the Governor showed interest, explaining that it has 11.6 kilometer drain, box culverts, sub base, among others.

“The road is designed to last for 20 years and solve the flooding problem in this location.

“We urge the community to own the project. It has 10 months completion date”, added the Commissioner.

Also, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commended the people of Njikoka Council Area for voting him into office to deliver the dividends of democracy.

The Governor stated this when he embarked on inspection of the 5.12 kilometer Abagana to Nimo road.

According to the Governor, Njikoka is indeed the home of APGA, as attested to by the victory at the last gubernatorial election, winning 17 out of 18 wards.

The Governor who stated that the project is a promise made and fulfilled, told the people the visit was to ascertain the level of work done, expressing optimism that he will commission the road soon.

He revealed that massive rehabilitation is ongoing at the General Hospital, Enugwu Ukwu, which is also located in Njikoka Local Government. He thanked ndi Njikoka for supporting APGA and expressed confidence that the party will win in all 18 of its wards in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the occasion, the Transition Committee Chairman of Njikoka, Hon. Clems Aguiyi, informed the Governor that hoodlums had attacked the local government, killing three members of the strike force and critically injuring two others, expressing optimsm that the good work of the Governor in the area of security will be complemented by the youths.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, recalled that the road project was approved by ANSEC on 14 October, 2022.

“The road is now open for vehicular movement after three months. Five months is remaining to finish building the road.

“The length of the road is 5.12 kilometres. I must appreciate Nimo and Njikoka’s assistance. We faced some difficulties, but their Traditional Rulers and PGs were supportive.

“Before applying asphalt on the road that is guaranteed to last for 20 years, drains have been stepped up and subgrades filled with an 8-inch stone base,” the Commissioner said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, AVM Ben Chiobi stressed that Anambra will continue to experience development under the government of Governor Soludo, assuring that the people of Njikoka will vote APGA from top to bottom.

For the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake and Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Protocol to the Governor, Mr Chinedu Nwoye welcomed the Governor to the area, saying that the road has great strategic importance to many communities.

The APGA candidate for the Njikoka 1 constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, Chidi Ibemeka,

The APGA candidate for the Njikoka 2 seat in the Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Akpua and Hon Pete Ibida, the sitting Member representing Njikoka 2 in the Anambra House of Assembly, aspiring to represent Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha Federal Constituency took turns to appreciate the Governor for embarking on the project, assuring of complementing the Governor’s efforts when they win in the forth coming election.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Managing Director ATMA Mr Emeka Okonkwo, Njikoka Ward Chairmen, Njikoka Party Executives, Njikoka Traditional Rulers, Njikoka Presidents-General, among others also attended the event.