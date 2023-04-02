Soldiers kill 11 bandits in Kaduna, recover ammunitions as bandits allegedly kill  seven, abduct 26 in Niger

ARINZE NWAFOR

Nigerian soldiers have executed 11 bandits and recovered several pieces of ammunition after a shootout in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna state.

The soldiers retrieved two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, and 57 rounds.

The troops, alongside the Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, destroyed six motorcycles belonging to the bandits.

According to the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the military operation cut through communities where the bandits were encamped.

The military engaged the bandits across nine communities, including Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi.

The Kaduna state security commissioner also revealed that some bandits fled, aside from the eleven bandits killed by the military.

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, appreciated the soldiers and the command of Major General TA Lagbaja.

Lagbaja is the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and the Force Commander of Operation

Meanwhile, Bandits have killed seven and abducted 26 others from seven communities in the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the Chairman of the LGA, Umar Jibrin Igede, who confirmed the attacks by bandits on the seven communities in Minna on Sunday stated that the attacks have sacked over residents in their hundreds from their homes.

Igede also revealed that the bandits have killed hundreds of residents between January and March 2023.

“Bandits have already caused our people to desert their homes in our communities because of incessant attacks.

“In the last two weeks, terrorists have unleashed terror on Kulho, Sahon Rami, and Tashan Hajiya among other communities. Most of the villagers in the affected communities have deserted their homes to Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Kontagora and other places for their safety.”

The chairman called on the state government and other relevant security agencies to come to their aid to bring an end to the terrorist attacks in the local government area.

“The ongoing attacks on my people are posing a serious security threat to the villagers as the attacks of these armed bandits in Mashegu are becoming unbeatable and we need serious assistance from the relevant security agencies to come to our rescue.”