Soldier guns down DPO at checkpoint in Zamfara

Halliru Liman, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Wasagu Division in Kebbi State, has been tragically killed.

He was reportedly shot dead by a soldier at a checkpoint in Zamfara State.

According to ASP Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Liman was en route to Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State for a meeting when he was stopped by military personnel from Operation Dadarin Daji at the Danmarke area in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

Despite identifying himself as a police officer, Liman was shot on the spot by a soldier named Hassan.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the police command demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, calling it “alarming and unacceptable.” The statement detailed that on August 28, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., “SP Liman was brutally murdered by military personnel led by one Hassan,” who shot him in the head, resulting in his instant death. The police condemned the attack, describing it as a clear violation of rules of engagement and inter-agency cooperation.

The command called for immediate action to hold those responsible accountable, emphasizing that the police and military must collaborate to maintain peace and security rather than engage in violent confrontations. The police extended their deepest condolences to Liman’s family and colleagues, assuring them that they would pursue justice for his death.