Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Solar powered streetlights has brought back nightlife, enhanced security in Mauduguri- MD NEDC

Energy
Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji  Goni Alkali.
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Normal nightlife activities have returned to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital after over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency with the installation of Solar powered streetlights across the city by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

 

The Solar powered  streetlights initiative  were installed to enhance security  in Polo, Jiddari, Dikwa, Cimari, Gidan Madar, Lowcost, MOGOLIS, Old GRA, and other strategic locations across the city.

 

Our correspondents reports that   once-dark streets of Maiduguri is now  bustling with social and commercial activities, as  residents of the areas were seen doing their social  and business activities in the night.

 

Speaking in  an interview with journalists during an inspection tour of the solar-powered streetlights in Maiduguri and Jere on Tuesday night, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji  Goni Alkali said the installation of the Solar powered streetlights is  aimed at  enhancing  security and boost economic activities, especially at night.

” Residents can now move freely and conduct business at night, boosting the local economy. We are determined to make a positive impact on the lives of the people of the North East,” Alkali  said.

 

The NEDC boss said  that the commission has installed 1,500 Solar powered poles in Mauduguri and that they are targeting 2,000 poles under the first phase of the projects which included lighting of some educational institutions in the state, adding that same products will be replicated across five other  states of the Northeast.

 

Alkali also disclosed that the  Solar powered boreholes will also assist in addressing the problem of water shortage within the Maiduguri metropolis, especially with the frequent destruction of electricity tower by the Boko Haram insurgents.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11674 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gas Investment Forum Partners with Nigeria’s Ministry…

Energy Institute Nigeria and Nigerian Association of…

YEAC launches 90kwh solar mini-grid in Delta community

Kyari urges military to sustain onslaught against crude oil…

1 of 594