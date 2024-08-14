Solar powered streetlights has brought back nightlife, enhanced security in Mauduguri- MD NEDC

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Normal nightlife activities have returned to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital after over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency with the installation of Solar powered streetlights across the city by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The Solar powered streetlights initiative were installed to enhance security in Polo, Jiddari, Dikwa, Cimari, Gidan Madar, Lowcost, MOGOLIS, Old GRA, and other strategic locations across the city.

Our correspondents reports that once-dark streets of Maiduguri is now bustling with social and commercial activities, as residents of the areas were seen doing their social and business activities in the night.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during an inspection tour of the solar-powered streetlights in Maiduguri and Jere on Tuesday night, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali said the installation of the Solar powered streetlights is aimed at enhancing security and boost economic activities, especially at night.

” Residents can now move freely and conduct business at night, boosting the local economy. We are determined to make a positive impact on the lives of the people of the North East,” Alkali said.

The NEDC boss said that the commission has installed 1,500 Solar powered poles in Mauduguri and that they are targeting 2,000 poles under the first phase of the projects which included lighting of some educational institutions in the state, adding that same products will be replicated across five other states of the Northeast.

Alkali also disclosed that the Solar powered boreholes will also assist in addressing the problem of water shortage within the Maiduguri metropolis, especially with the frequent destruction of electricity tower by the Boko Haram insurgents.

