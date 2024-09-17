Sola Seweje to lead Leadway Capital & Trusts Limited’s new growth phase as Ayodeji Wuraola retires

Leadway Capital and Trusts Limited (LCTL) has announced a significant leadership change as Mr. Ayodeji Wuraola, the outgoing Managing Director, retired on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. In his place, Ms. Sola Seweje has been appointed to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

This transition marks the beginning of a new chapter for Leadway Capital & Trusts Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading wills and trusts services providers. The leadership succession reflects the company’s relentless commitment to delivering exceptional trust and fiduciary services and ensuring business and generational continuity and peace of mind for its clients’.

During his tenure, Mr. Wuraola made significant contributions and drove the company towards sustained growth and market expansion, rendering trust services to corporate bodies, individuals, governmental agencies, and parastatals.

Ms. Seweje, set to take the helm, brings over 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, particularly in trust services, asset management, and financial planning. She has held senior positions, including Managing Director of Capital Express Global Trustees Limited and Coronation Trustees Limited as well as Head of Business Development at ARM Trustees Limited and United Capital Trustees Limited.

Ms. Seweje has a proven track record in strategic business expansion, stakeholder management, and delivering bespoke solutions to high-net-worth individuals (HNI) and institutions, equipping her well to lead the organisation into the future.

Reflecting on his time at the organisation, Mr. Wuraola said, “It has been an honour to lead this organisation and contribute to its achievements, whilst shaping the trusts industry. I am deeply grateful for the support received from the team, our esteemed clients and Directors. I have every confidence that Sola Seweje, with her extensive expertise and clear vision, will continue to lead the company to even greater heights.”

Ms. Seweje expressed her appreciation and enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “I am truly honoured to step into this leadership position at such an important moment. Mr. Wuraola’s legacy is one of excellence, probity and dedication, and I am committed to building on his legacy and the strong foundation he built over the years. Alongside the management team, we look forward to enhancing the innovative solutions and client-focused approach that have established the business as a leader in the financial services sector.”

Leadway Capital and Trusts Limited reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest excellent standards of trust and will writing services.