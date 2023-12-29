Social inclusion: Kano Gov empowers 2,000 people living with disability.

.Sets to establish PWD commission

Naziru Idris Ya’u Kano

As part of social Inclusion strategy aimed at spreading good governance to all category of people, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has today flagged-off the distribution of empowerment package of #20,000 each to 2,000 people living with disability at an event that was held at Coronation hall, Government House.

Delivering his address at the event, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said the empowerment programme was informed by the government’s desire to assist and support all citizens in the state irrespective of their physical disability, economic background or social differences.

He added that it is with the ardent believe of his administration that people living with disability take a center stage of his government that needs to be accorded proper care, rehabilitation, sense of belonging and provision of other social amenities for their benefit and that of their families.

The Governor urged the beneficiaries to remain consistent in making positive plans and aspirations to make their lives better and more prosperous as the government from its side has a lot of programmes and policies to project their lives to better living.

The State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, said it is the responsibility of leaders at all levels to cater for the needs of their followers saying what Governor Abba Kabir did was timely in view of current harsh economic situation in the country.

Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo called on the leaders of Associations of People Living With Disability to unite themselves and remain committed in serving their members as government is always ready to stood by them to forge ahead.

The beneficiaries were drawn from eight clusters that include: the blinds, Crippled, deafs and dumbs, albinos, lepers and spinal cord injury patients across the 44 local governments of Kano State.

The Governor also assured the people living with disabilities that his government is set to establish the PWD Commission in Kano to domesticate the Disabilities Act initiated by the Federal Government.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of PWD in Kano Engr. Musa Muhammad Shaga appreciated the Governor’s good gesture for fulfilling his campaign promise on social inclusion through the support to people living with disabilities.