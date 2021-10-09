Social, commercial, activities resume in Banki after 7 yrs’ displacement

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Commercial and social activities have resumed in the Borno’s border town of Banki, after about seven years following the displacement of the town by Boko Haram insurgents.

Baki, the Border commercial town was displaced by Boko Haram in 2014 resulting in the displacement of the residents to Maiduguri and neighbouring Cameroon public.

When the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, went round the commercial area of the town at 10:30 pm, he was excited to see shops and other businesses as well as social activities, pointing out that that was his best moment since he assumed office as Governor of the state two years ago.

Our correspondent, who accompanied the Governor during the night visit reports that Governor Zulum interacted with traders and gave them cash to boost their businesses.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after, Governor Zulum said: “Alhamdulillah! It is gratifying to note that business activities have resumed in Banki town. You can see Banki’s situation at 10:30pm today. This is the kind of progress we have been looking for in a long time. I think today is one of my happiest moments because of the fact that we can walk inside Banki town at this odd time. I am very much satisfied because this is not 10am; this is 10:30pm. Anybody I believe will be happy to note this development.”

“I just approved the sum of N50 million to traders in this town to boost their business. This is after the Borno State government with the support of UNDP disbursed N4 million to 2,000 beneficiaries. Last time during our visit, we also disbursed N84 million. All these are part of our stabilisation efforts”, Governor Zulum added.

He further said: “Just six months ago, Banki was a ghost town when we came in; residents confined themselves to IDPs camp for about seven years. But now, we have seen the progress. We express our utmost gratitude to President Buhari, the Nigerian military, Police, DSS, the multinational forces, paramilitary and our volunteers and all other stakeholders for making the changes in Banki possible.”

Banki, one of Borno’s major economic hubs outside Maiduguri, is a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon, located in Bama local government area of Borno State, and it was famous for huge day and night economic activities until the town was sacked by Boko Haram around 2014, forcing residents to flee and become internally-displaced and refugees in neighbouring countries.

It would be recalled that Governor Zulum has visited Banki almost 10 times since becoming Governor and has approved the reconstruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other public services and hundreds of new resettlement estates.

The Governor’s latest visit was on Thursday morning for the launch of another phase in UNDP’s regional stabilization facility, encompassing commissioning of police and para-military offices to entrench civil authorities.

