Smart Schools graduates to transition to Smart Senior Secondary Schools, STVs – Enugu State Govt.

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has reiterated its commitment to continually invest in and reposition the education sector, explaining work was already underway to ensure that the graduates of Smart Green Schools currently being constructed in the 260 wards of the state would transition to 17 Smart Secondary Schools or eight Science, Technical, and Vocational Schools being constructed in the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and eight Federal Constituencies of the state, respectively.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, during a march past by primary and secondary schools as part of the low-key events to mark the 64th Independence Day in Enugu on Tuesday.

Prof. Mbah, who described education as the foundation of any independence and freedom, noted that the children and youths of Enugu State had much to celebrate, “as the Enugu Smart Green School, Owo campus, which opened in January with 865 students and 27 Smart teachers, had the students introduced to experiential learning and sustainable development projects that have them testing seeds and growing new plant species.”

“Establishing a Smart Farm that supports their school meal plus programme, using robotics to design models of smart homes and remote security solutions, attracting international collaboration to establish drinking water purification systems and leveraging educational technologies to connect with global knowledge economics, digital education resources and international peers are all reasons to celebrate,” he said.

He, however, added that while 60 students, who were the first to complete their Basic 9 (JSS3) education at the Smart Green School, Owo, received admission with full scholarships to Holy Rosary College and the College of Immaculate Conception both in Enugu, “in the near future, graduates of Enugu Smart Green Schools will transition into one of 17 Smart Senior Secondary Schools or eight Science, Technical, and Vocational Schools.”

In his address, Governor Peter Mbah described independence as an ongoing journey, noting that Nigerians could still build a nation that stands tall among the global communities, guided by principles of unity, peace and development.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, however, emphasised that this would also greatly depend on the nation’s investment in the education sector, as education remains the most enduring legacy to bequeath to the children and the youths.

He said that his administration’s commitment of 33 percent of the state’s annual budget to education underscored its dedication to human capital development

“With our investment in education in Enugu State and with our collective determination, we can be sure of a bright and prosperous future for generations to come,” he concluded.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development; Mrs Ngozi Enih, said that the protection, education and well-being of every child remain a top priority of the Mbah Administration.

Students, who spoke to reporters, expressed their profound gratitude to Governor Mbah for prioritising education, noting that they were now upbeat and assured of their future.

Highpoint of the event were a match passed by Prof. Mbah, Mrs. Enih, and top officials of the state’s education sector as well as the presentation of trophies to the best schools in different categories of the match past.

Also at the event were the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu; Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Sunday Ajogwu; Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Pharm. Chika Ugwuoke; Executive Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education, Prof. Okibe Banko; Executive Chairman, Post Primary Schools Management Board, Rev. Fr. Hilary Mgbodile, among others.

