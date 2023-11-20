Slovenia’s Trade Mission to Nigeria holds March, 2024 -Udungwor

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Ministry of Economy Republic of Slovenia and the Spirit Slovenia’s Trade Mission to Nigeria will hold in March, 2024.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria –Slovenia Chamber of Commerce, Uche Udungwor, disclosed this in Lagos at the Business Briefing on Slovenia Delegation/Trade Mission to Nigeria.

Udungwor stated that the Slovenia Business Delegation to Nigeria earlier scheduled to hold from November 06 to 12, 2023 in Abuja and Lagos has been moved to first quarter of 2024 “for some very obvious reasons, essentially, in the best interest of both countries”.

He also stated that the delegation would be jointly led by the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Slovenia and Mr. Rok Capl; the Director-General of SPIRIT SLOVENIA accompanied by major Blue Chip companies of Slovenia and private Entrepreneurs in the sectors like: Renewable Energy; ICT; Agriculture; Pharmaceuticals; Manufacturing; Oil and Gas; Mining and Steel; Commodity Trade/ Commerce; Machineries and Equipment; Engineering and Construction etc.

He said to underscore the importance of the Delegation to Nigeria, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) are all in contact with the Chamber waiting to receive the Delegation for bilateral economic discussion, with the common goal of having a mutually rewarding business relations and interests.

According to him, the above-mentioned Ministries and Agencies are saddled with the arduous responsibility of undertaking all issues bothering on Commerce, Trade and Investment in Nigeria.

“It is worthy of note that Nigeria government is very much interested in Foreign Direct Investment – FDI”, he added.

“Our Chamber will also be partnering with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce to hold a robust Business Forum with her members where the visiting Trade Mission will hold B2B, B2G and other forms of Business interactions with captains of industry, Entrepreneurs and Investors.

“In Lagos, the Delegation will have Economic Session with the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, and also interface with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce – LCCI for another business networking and interaction”, Udungwor further said.

