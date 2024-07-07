Sleeping in Markets, Shanties banned as FCT Fire Service tightens safety measures

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service has proposed to enforce the ban of sleeping in markets, shanties. It is resolved to control the construction of shanties and makeshift stores while replanning market layouts as strategies to address safety concerns in markets and motor parks in Abuja.

In particular, the Service also unveiled a multifaceted approach which includes installing additional fire hydrants, enforcing electrical safety standards, clearing access roads, conducting public awareness campaigns and collaborating with emergency Agencies.

Speaking with newsmen in a press conference in Abuja over the weekend, the Director, FCT Fire Service, Engr. Adebayo Amiola Zacchaeus, said the initiative aims to prevent fires, building collapses, and other emergencies by focusing on prevention and enforcement.

Amiola noted that the FCT Fire Service is working with market authorities, government agencies, and stakeholders to implement these measures, ensuring a safe and organized environment for businesses and residents.

“To combat these issues, we, in the FCT Fire Service, are to see to the implementation of a comprehensive strategy focusing on prevention and enforcement by organisations, which include MDAS, Market Management, and other organisations”

“Another alarming practice is sleeping in markets by traders. This not only violates regulations but poses significant risks to personal safety and property. In addition, the building of shanties within market areas has become a rampant issue. These makeshift structures not only contribute to disorder but also serve as fuel for fires, increasing the risk of combustion and uncontrollable blazes” the Director said.

“In recent times, we have witnessed devastating market fires that have wreaked havoc on businesses and livelihoods. The recent one is Karu Market. These incidents not only cause financial losses but also endanger lives”

“A significant factor exacerbating these fires is the blockage of access roads. Emergency responders are often hindered by obstructed routes, delaying crucial time of interventions and exacerbating the damage”

“You must have heard from the media how people, including traders, praised the Fire Service in the Karu Fire as they battled to extinguish the fire before its escalation”

“Equally concerning is the lack or inadequate number of fire hydrants in our markets. The availability of these essential firefighting tools is far below what is required for effective emergency response. Coupled with this is the

issue of wrong electrical connections, which are frequent culprits in-market fires. Many installations do not comply with safety standards, creating hazardous environments prone to electrical faults and sparks”,he explained.

To organize Market Layout, the FCT Fire Service Boss said replanning and reorganizing makeshift shops to ensure wide pathways and clear access points for emergency vehicles is required.

He added that educating traders and park users on safety practices and collaborating with local media to spread awareness is another vital strategy to mitigate the prevalence of fire outbreaks in our markets.

Also on prevention of building collapses, Amiola noted that:

“We must also address the recurring incidents of building collapses and other emergencies. These tragedies highlight the urgent need for stringent building regulations and regular safety inspections. We have to ensure that all structures within our city are built to withstand environmental stresses and comply with safety standards”.

According to him, the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has urged all stakeholders to cooperate in implementing these measures, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to maintain Abuja’s status as a model city.

Amiola however, called upon all stakeholders, including traders, market authorities, and government agencies, to cooperate in implementing these measures. “Together, we can ensure that Abuja remains a safe, organized, and exemplary city for all. Let us work hand in hand to create a secure environment where businesses can thrive, and lives are protected” he said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng