Slain soldiers: Military declares monarch, varsity lecturer, 6 other suspects wanted

The newly-installed Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Ikolo, Urhukpe 1, is among the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters over the March 14 killings of 17 officers and soldiers on peace mission at Okuama community, Delta State.

Okuama is one of the many communities under the Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom where the wanted Ikolo is the traditional ruler.

The Defence Headquarters had early Thursday, declared eight people wanted in connection to the killing.

Also declared wanted is the President-General of Ewu communities and renowned university lecturer, Prof Arthur Ekpekpo.

Also, on the list of those declared wanted is a suspected militant leader, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono, aka Amagbein.

Soldiers had, a few days after the incident, tracked him to the Igbomoturu community in the Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State but missed him as he was believed to have gone underground.

On the list also are Atata Malaw David and Sinclair Oliki, who are suspected to be part of the Amagbein gang.

Others are Andaowei Dennis Bakriri and Igoli Ebi, who is supposedly the mother of one of the wanted persons as well as Reuben Baru, a young man, who made a viral video recently, narrating why the soldiers were killed.