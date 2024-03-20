Slain 17 soldiers: Senate  investigates killing as Reps beg military not to attack Okuama indigenes

The Senate has mandated its committees on Army, Defence, Air Force and Navy to investigate the March 14 killing of 16 Nigerian Army personnel in Okuama Community of Delta.

This followed a point of order raised by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC- Katsina) during Tuesday’s plenary.

The motion was tagged “The killing of Nigerian Army Personnel in Okuama Community, Delta State and the Necessity for an Urgent Investigation.”

The upper chamber urged the Federal Government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime were identified and apprehended.

It added that they should be “brought to face the full consequences of their action through a fair and transparent legal process”.

Raising Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Rules, Yar’adua, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, described the incidence as a serious threat to national security and the stability of the nation.

“The recent tragic incidence in Okuama Community, Ughelli South LGA of Delta on Thursday, March 14 resulting in the loss of a commanding officer, 2 majors, a captain and 12 soldiers during a peace mission.

“This highlights a serious threat to national security and stability of the nation.

“The tragic incidence underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability without resorting to retribution,” Yar’adua added.

He lamented that the understaffing of the Nigeria Police has made the military to take over internal policing duties such as organised crime, oil theft, communal crisis, kidnappings, banditry and other policing responsibilities.

Yar’adua said it was critical to streamline and deepen collaboration between the armed forces and law enforcement agencies on one side and the Nigerian populace and communities on the other.

“This collaboration is essential to foster trust, enhance security and promote a sense of shared responsibility in preventing such tragedies in the future.”

Sen. Dafinone Edeh (APC-Delta) who seconded the motion, consoled the military high command and families of the slain soldiers.

In his contribution, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin said what happened in Delta was despicable.

“It is inhuman and it is something that cannot be accepted.

”We need to commiserate with the Nigerian Armed Forces and indeed the entire nation, to condole the immediate families of the fallen heroes and the Nigerian military for what happened.

“It should be condemned, what happened is inhuman and no stone should be left in trying to find out the culprits who are responsible, and they must face justice, this should never happen again in this country,” Jibrin said.

Similarly, Sen. Ahmad Lawan said that the military needed support at all times not attacks, adding that “what happened in Delta was not an accident but well orchestrated to kill our men.”

He called on both the Executive and the Legislature to ensure better welfare for the military.

On his part, Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) described the act as sad and dastardly, and called for inquiry to ascertain the totality of the facts of the matter.

“Let us direct the appropriate committee to go into this matter and then give us a full report; let’s know what really happened.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said that the entire Senate and the Nigerian society were concerned.

“We condemn this dastardly act. It portends danger for the entire society. Every single culprit involved must be brought out to face the full wrath of the law.

“This is unacceptable in any sane society in the world,” he said.

.No innocent citizens will suffer for Delta killings –Gov. Oborevwori

Moreover, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has said the state government and military authorities have agreed that no innocent citizens would suffer from the outcome of March 14 killing of soldiers.

Oborevwori said this on Tuesday while speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the unfortunate killings of military personnel had further exacerbated the feud between the two warring communities.

“Since last year, we have been enjoying peace in Delta State and we commend all security agencies.

“Mr President assured me that he is in support of the peace and we both condemned the killing of the officers and the soldiers who were on peace mission.

“What is happening now is something that we didn’t bargain for. But we want to assure everybody that there would be no more attack on the villages if there is any that has happened in the past.”

The governor gave the assurance that those culpable would be brought to book, adding that innocent citizens are assured of safety.

He said that a meeting between the state government and traditional leaders would be held next week to find a quick resolution to the issue on ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 15 military personnel were killed during a communal clash in Delta State on last Thursday.

The personnel met their death during a rescue mission in a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the state.

On the burning down of some villages in the affected communities, Oborevwori said many opinions circulating about the incidence were not true.

“The issue of whether a place has been burnt down or people have been killed, it has happened but what is the way forward? The ways forward are two ways.

“The people that have been killed, the officers and soldiers, we must see how we can find succour for their families and give them befitting burial, also the community.

“Anything that has happened in the community in the past will not happen again. We assure that the people who are culpable will be brought to book.

However, The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Ahmad Lawan, says the killing of military personnel in Okuoma community in Delta on March 14, is an assault on security and stability of the Niger Delta region.

Lawan made his position known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He expressed sadness at the number of lives lost and property destroyed, following the crisis which ensued between Okuoma and Okoloba communities of Delta.

He urged the Nigerian military and other security agencies, to take urgent action to investigate the killings, bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace and order in the area.

The former senate president tasked the people of Okuoma community to provide useful information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits behind the heinous act.

“The senate committee on defence strongly condemns the killings of military personnel in Okuoma, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on, March 14.

“The committee mourns the death of a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, 12 soldiers, and a civilian who were killed while the military was responding to a crisis between Okuoma and Okoloba communities.

“This heinous act of violence perpetrated by the attackers on our troops is a direct assault on the security and stability of the Niger Delta region.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction inflicted on the community.

“We urge them to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend the attackers, and prosecute them to the full extent of the law.

“Furthermore, we demand that the Federal Government should provide adequate support to families of those killed,” he stated.

Lawan commiserated with families of the victims and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured, saying the committee is in solidarity with people of Okuoma and called for an end to violence and impunity that had engulfed the community.