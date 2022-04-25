Six worshippers injured as Church collapses during service in Lagos

At least six people have been seriously injured after a Deeper Life Bible Church, located in Iragbo community, Badagry, Lagos State, collapse on Sunday.

We learnt that the church building collapsed around 9:30 a.m. during Sunday service following a heavy storm and rain.

\The six members of the church were said to have sustained serious degrees of injuries but no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

One of the members of the church, Topohozin Tunde, told newsmen that he sustained a knee injury in the building collapse.

Tunde, who was also a victim, added that those that were seriously injured were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper medical attention.

“I also sustained a serious knee injury, but thank God no life was lost.

“Just around 9:30 this morning, during the church service, there was a heavy storm which hit the church building, and before we could know what was happening, the whole church building collapsed.

“Some were able to escape, while about six of us sustained serious injuries.

“Those that were seriously injured were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper attention.

“Since my injury is not much, I decided to take care of myself,” he said.

Also speaking, the Baale of the Iragbo community, Chief Thoma Agodi, expressed sadness over the building collapse.

He, however, thank God that no life was lost in the sad incident.

