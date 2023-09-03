Six persons die in Osun auto crash

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Not fewer than six persons lost their lives in an accident which occurred on Imesi-Ile highway in Osun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun State Commander, Henry Benamesia disclosed this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said the crash was happened around 9:44pm after one of the two vehicles involved had a brake failure.

While six persons died on spot, eleven persons were unhurt in the accident involving an articulated vehicle (Red DAF) without a number plate and a blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill.

”We have five dead victims taken to University Teaching Hospital in Osun by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of FRSC team.

”The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use an extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles,” Benamesia said.

The Sector Commander charged road users to drive carefully in order to prevent any form of accidents.

He enjoined them to drive with caution and ensure their vehicles are in perfect condition before embarking on any journey.