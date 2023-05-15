Six ex-corps members bag Heroes’ award

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

The National Daily has rewarded six Ex-Corps Members with the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira each, a plaque and a certificate for outstanding performances during their service year.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Daily Champion at the weekend in Abuja, and endorsed by Mr. Eddy Megwa Director, Press and Public Relations in the National Youth Service Headquarters.

The recipients are; Omabe Chigozie Simon, Ejikeme Peter Chukwuebuka, Eze Daniel Uchechukwu, Okonkwo Ifeoma Cheta, Okoye Victor Chukwuemeka and Isiaka Mercy Lovely.

Also, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, on behalf of the Scheme received the most strategic government establishment of the decade.

The Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu got the Innovation and Infrastructure Governor of the Year award while the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba received the Man of the Year award at the event.

The Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, who also bagged the Global Leadership and Peace Icon Award, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the recipients for excelling in their different fields of endeavour.

He said their award is a challenge for them to strive and do more for humanity.

Obasanjo stated further that peace, security and stability are the essential basic ingredients for performance, growth, excellence and development.

He equally said peace is impossible without equity, fairness and justice.

He said over the years, he has been involved in peace-making assignments and mediation around the world.

“Without justice, equity and fairness, there will be no peace and without peace, security and stability, you would not get performance and also would not be able to manifest excellence”, he said.

The former President tasked leaders at all levels to exhibit good qualities that will enhance their performances.

He opined that if the right choice of leadership is made, there will be good performances that will enable excellent service delivery.

Obasanjo commended Nigerians in the diaspora who excelled in their respective fields of endeavour adding that; “the way you lay your bed is the way you will lie on it.

The definition of success to me is making a place better than you find it. If you are going to be regarded as being successful, you must make things better”.

The Editor-in-Chief and Chief Executive Officer of National Daily, Deacon Sylvester Ebhodaghe, in his welcome remarks said the recipients were chosen on merit, adding that the award would spur them to make things better for other members of the public.

The award ceremony which featured different categories like; entertainment, special recognition, and heroes award among others was held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos and attended by a retinue of diplomats, captains of industries, and business moguls among others.