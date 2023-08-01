Sit-at-home:50% compliance in Onitsha, environs

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

An uneasy calm following fear of the unknown reportedly gripped residents of Onitsha and its environs, Anambra State, resulting in about 50 per cent compliance in the Monday sit-at-home exercise compared with the previous Monday where residents in their large number, about 75 per cent defied the order.

Reacting to the fear of the unknown, a tricycle operator who identified himself as Okorocha Mkeme, maintained that, “Palpable fear gripped the people because of the said criminal, Simon Ekpa, who lives in Finland and issues two weeks’ sit-at-home order to Southeast people.

“Simon Ekpa will never see good thing in his life. People fear that he will send his boys to enforce the sit-at-home order because it is always an opportunity for them to attack, maim, rob, kidnap and assassinate their innocent Southeast brothers in the name of fighting to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“What saved the situation now is the personal counter announcement from Kanu, using his hand writing to condemn Ekpa and his criminal sit-at-home order.

“We thank whoever that may have permitted that Kanu consults his medical doctor outside the DSS cell. That assures us that if he is released, Ekpa’s hope of milking the people in the Southeast through enforcement of non existent sit-at-home will be dashed,” he revealed.

Contributing, another tricycle operator who simply identified himself as Daddy Okonta, expressed satisfaction with Kanu’s attack at Ekpa and advised Ekpa to remain in Finland for his own safety adding that his actions sent some people to their early grave.

“He should better remain in Finland because he caused sudden death of innocent people. Those who lost their loved ones would not let him go scot-free. We thank Kanu for exposing him, he will suffer for what he did to Igbo.

“The 50 per cent compliance on sit-at-home is because of the Ekpa announcement before Kanu countered it. Ekpa and his criminal gang capitalize on sit-at-home to exploit, rob and kidnap, deploying enforcers of the sit-at-home order.

“With this Kanu’s order, he has been disappointed. Every day for the thief and one day for the owner of the goods,” stated.

A trader in Nnewi who did not want his name in the print accused Ekpa of selfishness adding that he had wanted to take over IPOB leadership

” His prayer is that Kanu will remain in DSS custody and possibly die their to enable him over shadow other IPOB members and elongate to himself the leader, but he has failed” he affirmed.