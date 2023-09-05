Sit-at-home : Traders demand Kanu’s release as ASMATA continues monitoring of shut markets

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Traders in Anambra State, Monday demanded for the immediate unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to assist in full compliance for the restoration of Monday business activities in the Southeast geo-political zone.

They made the demand when the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, President, Chief Humphrey Anuna, in continuation of inspection of markets to seal those who disobey government directive by shutting their markets.

Recall that the State Government has directed that sanitation exercise be carried out on Mondays before opening of shops, as part of restoring Monday business activities caused by the Sit-at-home order.

Welcoming the ASMATA President to the Ochanja Central market, the chairman of the market , Chief Bonaventure Muo, said that traders were not comfortable with the Monday business activities because of the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

“They also prefer Saturdays for the sanitation and prayers because few vehicles are on the road to take the traders to their various markets coupled with the fact that security can not be hundred per cent guaranteed. We are suppose to see the joint security operatives roving the streets.

“So sanitation is good but drivers make it cumbersome for traders as they disappear from the roads on Mondays. Monday is the first day of the business activities but the Monday business dropped drastically that it affected other days. Activities in the Southeast are for three days now, Tuesday to Thursday, others are for functions like burials, marriages, among others.

“Southeast governors should hold the bull by the horn, rise up to the challenges by meeting with President Bola Tinubu with a view to releasing Kanu if the lost glory of the markets will be restored,” he stated

The Ochanja market chairman who spoke through his secretary, Hon. Obinna Maduka, flanked by his personal Assistant, Chukwudi Okafor, admitted that there has been improvement on the turn up of traders in the market on Mondays.

In his response, the ASMATA President, Chief Anuna, stressed the need for sanitation exercise in markets pointing out that it attracts investors and makes environment comfortable for business interactions.

“Cleanliness is Godliness, it attracts business and investors in the State and is also a good environment for comfortable business transactions. We go round to ensure that the traders abide by the state government directive that prayers, sanitation exercise and opening of markets take place on Mondays.

“We in ASMATA are interested in the restoration of the lost glory of the markets in the State by ensuring that government directives are carried out to the letter. Traders should not try us by shutting their shops on Mondays. Government has provided enough security and that is why we comfortably move round the state to monitor the markets and seal those that don’t want to comply with the government directive,” he stated.